FB pixel

PopID gets equity financing to build global biometric network infrastructure

Investors include Visa Ventures, PayPal, Verifone, Chipotle fund
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
PopID gets equity financing to build global biometric network infrastructure
 

PopID has received equity financing with investments from Verifone, Chipotle’s Cultivate Next venture fund, Commerce Ventures, PayPal and Visa Ventures.

The financing comes as Verifone and PopID pair biometrics with payments and loyalty transactions in a global partnership announced earlier this year.

The partnership sees the creation of biometric modules consisting of biometric sensors and software to allow existing Verifone or third-party payment terminals to accept face and palm authentication.

“The additional capital will allow us to work with our partners to build critical infrastructure to support an open loop, global biometric network that can connect point of sale solutions to any loyalty program, card payment method, fintech wallet, buy now/pay later platform, stable coin product, or pay-by-scheme,” says John Miller, CEO of PopID.

Verifone is retrofitting existing terminals to accept face and palm authentication and embedding biometrics in all future Verifone terminals. The joint solution leverages Verifone’s global assets of 45 million devices, of which 15 million run 200 proprietary payment applications managed by Verifone’s cloud-based device management platform.

It includes integrations with 2,500 ECRs/POSs, 150-plus payment processors, and acceptance of over 40 global, local and alternate payment methods. Verifone CEO Himanshu Patel commented: “Our strategic partnership and investment in PopID furthers our decades-long mission to innovate in the payments space for merchants and consumers.

“I am confident that together with PopID we will see widespread global adoption of PopID’s technology in the coming years.”

Last year, J.P. Morgan expanded biometric payments pilots in retail spaces across the U.S. in a partnership with PopID. PopID has previously received investments from Cali Group and the Ching family. PopID was incubated by Cali Group, a retail technology holding company.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Reimagined UK digital ID, wallet proposed by Labour think-tank

The UK government is considering a proposal to issue a national smartphone-based verifiable digital identity credential to every adult in…

 

EU wants its Digital Identity Wallet accepted internationally

The EU unveiled its International Digital Strategy, outlining an ambitious plan to strengthen its position in global digital affairs. A…

 

TSA developing wearable sensors to replace physical pat downs

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) are jointly developing…

 

HID highlights image quality as key to effective facial recognition applications

HID is in the midst of a push with its facial recognition hardware and software for secure access control and…

 

ISO standard for consent management finished, made available for free

The International Standards Organization has published a standard for obtaining and recording consent, as is necessary to legally use people’s…

 

EUDI Wallet crucial for the financial sector, Visa exec tells Money20/20

As a trusted means of identity verification, the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet is a “present on a silver platter”…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events