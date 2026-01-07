Univention’s Nubus promises data sovereignty at fraught moment: Nextcloud

In a recent post discussing identity and access management (IAM), open source content collaboration platform Nextcloud raises questions about the wisdom of relying on major cloud platforms like Microsoft Entra ID to manage user accounts, access and authentication. Dependence on proprietary cloud infrastructures, it says, can mean limited control over data, as well as potential regulatory pitfalls for data flows in different jurisdictions.

As such, it proposes an alternative: Nubus, a data-sovereign IAM system integrated with Nextcloud partner Univention. Nubus, it says, “puts IT departments back in control of storage locations, access rights, security policies and integrations” – of particular importance for public sector organizations and highly regulated industries.

“Technically, Nubus is on a par with solutions such as Microsoft Entra,” it says, “but there is one crucial difference: Nubus gives the organization full control over identities, data and infrastructure” – and only those who have complete control over identity access management can operate with confidence.

Open standards including OpenID Connect, SAML, and LDAP provide the foundation for Nubus, enabling flexible integration into existing systems, and avoiding vendor lock-in associated with proprietary IAM platforms. “Organizations can decide for themselves which cloud services to connect to and where to store their identities,” says the post. “True digital sovereignty requires more than just convenience and scalability; it also requires transparency, openness, and control.”

Here, at last, comes the end of our fellowship

The appeal to “technological sovereignty and strategic independence” is not coincidental. Seismic shifts in the global order are raising existential questions about data ownership and oversight. As the U.S transforms itself into an expansionist threat, countries based in Europe and elsewhere are less likely to put their faith (and their digital security) in the hands of Silicon Valley firms tied to the Trump administration.

NextCloud makes a point of highlighting Univention’s European bona fides. “School authorities like in Fulda and Kassel already relied for years on Nextcloud and Nubus,” it says, “and the state of Schleswig-Holstein has also become independent of U.S. providers by trusting in the combination of these two open-source offerings from Germany.”

Finally, the implication is made explicit. “If you want to securely manage identities while retaining control over your data, Nubus offers a sovereign, European alternative to Microsoft Entra ID that is open, flexible and independent,” says Nextcloud.

The post is likely a sign of what’s to come, as political entities and economies that were once enmeshed try and sort out how to operate in a destabilized and freshly fractured world. Sovereignty of both the national and digital variety has already become a critical issue of 2026. As the U.S. escalates its attacks on foreign regulatory laws, the impetus to divest from it will increase, assuming few UK or EU firms will be comfortable relying on companies that are helping prop up a hostile imperialist regime.

Digital identities, Nextcloud notes, “are among the most valuable assets of any organization. They determine who is allowed to log in, which systems are accessible, and which data remains protected.” As such, they are uniquely vulnerable. The recent U.S. sanctions against regulators and international criminal court judges has demonstrated a hard but unavoidable truth about digital identity, and digital society in general: data has to live somewhere. If it lives in Mordor, that’s bad news for the rest of Middle Earth. A great reorientation of networks is upon us.

