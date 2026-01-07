FB pixel

Univention’s Nubus promises data sovereignty at fraught moment: Nextcloud

Question of who controls data gains new significance as networks reorient
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Univention’s Nubus promises data sovereignty at fraught moment: Nextcloud
 

In a recent post discussing identity and access management (IAM), open source content collaboration platform Nextcloud raises questions about the wisdom of relying on major cloud platforms like Microsoft Entra ID to manage user accounts, access and authentication. Dependence on proprietary cloud infrastructures, it says, can mean limited control over data, as well as potential regulatory pitfalls for data flows in different jurisdictions.

As such, it proposes an alternative: Nubus, a data-sovereign IAM system integrated with Nextcloud partner Univention. Nubus, it says, “puts IT departments back in control of storage locations, access rights, security policies and integrations” – of particular importance for public sector organizations and highly regulated industries.

“Technically, Nubus is on a par with solutions such as Microsoft Entra,” it says, “but there is one crucial difference: Nubus gives the organization full control over identities, data and infrastructure” – and only those who have complete control over identity access management can operate with confidence.

Open standards including OpenID Connect, SAML, and LDAP provide the foundation for Nubus, enabling flexible integration into existing systems, and avoiding vendor lock-in associated with proprietary IAM platforms. “Organizations can decide for themselves which cloud services to connect to and where to store their identities,” says the post. “True digital sovereignty requires more than just convenience and scalability; it also requires transparency, openness, and control.”

Here, at last, comes the end of our fellowship

The appeal to “technological sovereignty and strategic independence” is not coincidental. Seismic shifts in the global order are raising existential questions about data ownership and oversight. As the U.S transforms itself into an expansionist threat, countries based in Europe and elsewhere are less likely to put their faith (and their digital security) in the hands of Silicon Valley firms tied to the Trump administration.

NextCloud makes a point of highlighting Univention’s European bona fides. “School authorities like in Fulda and Kassel already relied for years on Nextcloud and Nubus,” it says, “and the state of Schleswig-Holstein has also become independent of U.S. providers by trusting in the combination of these two open-source offerings from Germany.”

Finally, the implication is made explicit. “If you want to securely manage identities while retaining control over your data, Nubus offers a sovereign, European alternative to Microsoft Entra ID that is open, flexible and independent,” says Nextcloud.

The post is likely a sign of what’s to come, as political entities and economies that were once enmeshed try and sort out how to operate in a destabilized and freshly fractured world. Sovereignty of both the national and digital variety has already become a critical issue of 2026. As the U.S. escalates its attacks on foreign regulatory laws, the impetus to divest from it will increase, assuming few UK or EU firms will be comfortable relying on companies that are helping prop up a hostile imperialist regime.

Digital identities, Nextcloud notes, “are among the most valuable assets of any organization. They determine who is allowed to log in, which systems are accessible, and which data remains protected.” As such, they are uniquely vulnerable. The recent U.S. sanctions against regulators and international criminal court judges has demonstrated a hard but unavoidable truth about digital identity, and digital society in general: data has to live somewhere. If it lives in Mordor, that’s bad news for the rest of Middle Earth. A great reorientation of networks is upon us.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

With Kentucky mobile ID, Idemia adds 19th state to list of mDL activations

Idemia Public Security continues to support the evolution of the U.S. mobile driver’s license (mDL) ecosystem, with the launch of…

 

UK PM appointing MP Josh Simons lead for national digital ID: report

UK PM Kier Starmer has selected a champion for his proposed but yet-undetailed mandatory digital identity system. Josh Simons, first-term…

 

FaceTec recruits Liminal co-founder to expand strategic liveness partnerships

FaceTec continues its positioning to expand the global reach of its face biometrics and liveness detection technology with the appointment…

 

Yoti records 62% revenue growth in 2025

UK-based age assurance firm Yoti has recorded a 62 percent year-on-year growth in revenue in 2025, reaching £29 million (US$39…

 

Paravision biometrics power emaratech’s on-the-move corridor at Dubai Int’l

Paravision is providing face biometrics in a partnership with emaratech to deliver the “Red Carpet Smart Corridor” for fast, on-the-move…

 

Linxens launches chip‑tamper detection for e-ID documents

Linxens has introduced a new security feature designed to detect tampering attempts on the chips embedded in electronic identity documents….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events