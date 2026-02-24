Discord apologizes for Persona snafu, delays global age verification rollout

In a new blog post, Discord CTO Stanislav Vishnevskiy says he’s bummed out how people interpreted language on its website explaining that identity vendor Persona might collect data from UK users as part of an experiment related to Discord’s age assurance rollout.

The company has removed the relevant section from its FAQ, and made public statements confirming that it does not use Persona for age assurance, or unlawfully collect biometrics.

“The way this landed, many of you walked away thinking we’re requiring face scans and ID uploads from everyone just to use Discord,” Vishnevskiy says. “That’s not what’s happening, but the fact that so many people believe it tells us we failed at our most basic job: clearly explaining what we’re doing and why. That’s on us.”

Also on Discord is hiring the third-party customer service provider responsible for a major breach of age assurance data in October 2025 – but not, Vishnevskiy says, hiring it for age assurance. “To be clear, we do not use that vendor for age assurance. In fact, we no longer work with them at all, and we’ve taken the lessons from that incident seriously.”

One has to admire Discord’s thirst for learning from experience. Having dispensed with the offending customer service provider (which handled appeals to age checks), it is now working to distance itself from Persona – and promising to double down on vetting its partners.

“Every vendor we work with goes through a security and privacy review before integration,” Vishnevskiy says. “That includes contractual limits on data use, and strict retention and deletion requirements. Information submitted for age verification is stored only for the minimum time necessary, which in most cases means it’s deleted immediately. If a vendor doesn’t pass, we don’t work with them.”

That now includes Persona. “In January, we ran a limited test with Persona in the UK only. After completing the test, we decided not to move forward with them, and consistent with our privacy policy, all data was deleted after completing verification. We’ve set a new bar for any partner offering facial age estimation, including that it must be performed entirely on-device, meaning your biometric data never leaves your phone. Persona did not meet that bar.”

Discord delays age assurance rollout: ‘we’re listening’

All of the fuss has led Discord to delay the global rollout of age assurance to the second half of 2026. Vishnevskiy emphasizes the importance of getting it right the third or fourth or possibly fifth time, by adding more verification options, demanding vendor transparency, requiring on-device processing for facial age estimation, and more.

“We’ve made mistakes,” Vishnevskiy concedes. “I won’t pretend we haven’t. And I know that being a bigger company now means our mistakes have bigger consequences and erode trust faster.”

“We’re listening. We’ll get this right.”

age verification | biometric age estimation | biometrics | digital trust | Discord | facial age estimation (FAE) | Persona