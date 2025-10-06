Over-retention of age verification data has predictable result in Discord breach

A third-party customer service provider for Discord has exposed the ID documents us has apparently been storing of people performing age verification on the site.

An unauthorized individual appears to have had access to user data including contact information, IP addresses, the last four digits of credit card numbers and support ticket messages. Most worrying though is the exposure of “a small number of government‑ID images (e.g., driver’s license, passport) from users who had appealed an age determination,” Discord says. “If your ID may have been accessed, that will be specified in the email you receive.”

Discord began running a trial, or “experiment,” with biometrics-based facial age estimation supplied by k-ID earlier this year. Age verification could also be performed with a government ID document, however.

Discord stated that it uses Veratad for ID document validation, and also that “For ID verification, the scan of your ID is deleted upon verification.”

The breach only impacts users who have shared information with Discord’s Customer Support or Trust & Safety teams, however, suggesting it was not an identity service provider that was compromised.

PC Gamer notes the connection to age assurance regulations in the UK and elsewhere, but neglects to note that the storage of ID documents is not mandated or recommended by any of these authorities.

The over-retention of data was even specifically called out in the final report on Australia’s Age Assurance Technology Trial, which was came out at the beginning of September.

PCMag notes the loosely-organized hacker group “Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters” has claimed responsibility for the attack.

