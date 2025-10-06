FB pixel

Over-retention of age verification data has predictable result in Discord breach

| Chris Burt
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Over-retention of age verification data has predictable result in Discord breach
 

A third-party customer service provider for Discord has exposed the ID documents us has apparently been storing of people performing age verification on the site.

An unauthorized individual appears to have had access to user data including contact information, IP addresses, the last four digits of credit card numbers and support ticket messages. Most worrying though is the exposure of “a small number of government‑ID images (e.g., driver’s license, passport) from users who had appealed an age determination,” Discord says. “If your ID may have been accessed, that will be specified in the email you receive.”

Discord began running a trial, or “experiment,” with biometrics-based facial age estimation supplied by k-ID earlier this year. Age verification could also be performed with a government ID document, however.

Discord stated that it uses Veratad for ID document validation, and also that “For ID verification, the scan of your ID is deleted upon verification.”

The breach only impacts users who have shared information with Discord’s Customer Support or Trust & Safety teams, however, suggesting it was not an identity service provider that was compromised.

PC Gamer notes the connection to age assurance regulations in the UK and elsewhere, but neglects to note that the storage of ID documents is not mandated or recommended by any of these authorities.

The over-retention of data was even specifically called out in the final report on Australia’s Age Assurance Technology Trial, which was came out at the beginning of September.

PCMag notes the loosely-organized hacker group “Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters” has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Amazon’s quiet rise as a power broker in police surveillance

In 2023, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office tested a new surveillance tool from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that used…

 

Indonesia ponders one-account-per-platform rule for social media

A common problem with regulations is that of adaptation. A country enacts a law that restricts social media accounts to…

 

Deepfakes contributing to North Korea’s war chest, global intelligence ops

Hundreds of companies from among the Fortune 500 have been unwitting pawns in a scheme by North Korea to violate…

 

Czech parliamentary elections hit by digital ID app failure

The head of the Czech agency in charge of the country’s national digital identity says he would offer his resignation…

 

Privacy, security, speech top concerns in statements on Australia’s search code

Having issued a call for submissions regarding the implementation of Australia’s Internet Search Engine Services Online Safety Code, which includes…

 

Former Boston Police Commissioner joins ROC Board of Directors

U.S. biometrics firm ROC has appointed former Boston Police Commissioner Edward F. Davis III to its Board of Directors. Commissioner Davis,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events