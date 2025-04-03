FB pixel

Age assurance from k-ID protects young gamers as firm joins safety coalition

FRVR partnership means Krunkers now assured to be Krunking at appropriate age level
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometrics News
Age assurance from k-ID protects young gamers as firm joins safety coalition
 

The Gaming Safety Coalition is getting a new member in k-ID, an age assurance and content customization provider focused on video games.

Per the firm’s website, “k-ID develops a free-to-use family portal designed to simplify how kids and teens access age-appropriate online experiences while also simplifying how parents or guardians manage and engage with their children across programs and devices.” It features an interface that allows parents to send signals to a game, which then configures itself to provide an age-appropriate experience.

In an announcement posted to the site, co-founder and chief safety officer Jeff Wu – formerly of Google and Meta – says that “joining the Gaming Safety Coalition is a natural step for k-ID. Together, we are doubling down on our mission to provide the tools and safeguards developers need to create positive, secure digital experiences for all players. Let’s fearlessly go!”

The company has also announced a collaboration with FRVR, a global web-based game distribution company. A blog post says the partnership will see k-ID’s “first-of-its-kind global compliance engine integrated into one of FRVR’s most popular online games, Krunker.”

Krunker is a free-to-play first person shooter with a community of 3 million monthly active players. k-ID says the integration of its safety and privacy compliance technology “ensures rigorous online protection for Krunker’s younger players.” It provides an “optimized, low-friction Verifiable Parental Consent (VPC) flow, which obtains and manages parental consent in a way that meets global regulatory requirements and adapts based on the user’s location.”

Web games made primarily with HTML5 are projected to become an $8 billion market in 2025.

“We are thrilled to help empower and protect the large, engaged community in Krunker,” says Kieran Donovan, co-founder and CEO of k-ID, an attorney who has advised tech and gaming companies on global compliance. “At our core, we’re driven by a mission to deliver empowering, safe experiences that resonate deeply with kids, teens, and everyone. What I love most about Krunker is its accessibility – it’s easy to pick up and naturally creates entertainment and connection between players.”

According to a profile in TechCrunch, the k-ID executive team also includes Chief Growth Officer Julian Corbett, who has held executive positions at Take-Two Interactive, Voodoo and Tencent; Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Luc Delany, previously CEO of the International Social Games Association (ISGA) and chair of the Mobile Games Intelligence Forum (MGIF); CTO Aakash Mandhar, previously of Microsoft and EA; and Chief Legal Officer Timothy Ma, previously head of international privacy and data protection officer at Tencent.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DIF Labs showcases identity, privacy and digital assets projects in its inaugural cohort

DIF Labs has brought together its inaugural Beta Cohort of teams that want to solve some of the toughest challenges…

 

Trust Stamp Denmark chosen for Mastercard’s impact tech partnership program

Identity company Trust Stamp has been chosen as one of the five companies to join the Mastercard Lighthouse MASSIV 2025…

 

Yoti reaches EBITDA profitability, expects further facial age estimation growth

This past month is the first in which Yoti has turned a profit on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and…

 

DIATF community argues for ditching Gov.uk digital wallet in APPG meeting

The UK’s All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Digital Identity held a contentious meeting Wednesday, with stakeholders from the age…

 

Biometrics and identity papers become new US immigration battleground

On March 12, 2025, the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published an interim final rule that reactivates a…

 

Identy.io gearing up to provide biometric support as US braces for influx of travelers

Identy.io is ready to tackle the challenges facing the U.S. travel industry. A release from the Delaware-headquartered biometric identity company…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events