Canada’s privacy regulator releases results of age assurance consultation

The key learnings are in from an exploratory consultation on age assurance by Canada’s Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC). A statement published on the OPC’s website says responses to the survey varied, with some submissions supporting the OPC’s initial positions and others challenging them. Stakeholder groups surveyed included industry (both age assurance service providers and organizations that deploy age assurance systems), civil society, academia, technology policy think tanks, interested individuals, and overseas data protection authorities.

Six key themes emerged from the feedback. They can be summarized as follows:

The term “age assurance” encompasses different forms, methods and uses. The harms and impacts associated with age assurance should not be understated. The point is not the technology, but protecting young people online. There is a need to consider who should be responsible for age assurance. Of the two main methods, age estimation and age verification, age estimation “deserves special caution – or could be preferable to age verification.” And the use of age assurance should be subject to a risk-based assessment.

Let’s be clear: age assurance is not just one thing

Theme One highlights the importance of differentiating between forms and uses of age assurance, and in taking the differences into account when developing guidance or policy. Or, more colorfully: “Age assurance is not monolithic;” as such, “the OPC should be cautious about establishing policies that treat broad ranges of technologies as equivalent.”

Expanding on the theme, the OPC notes that “age assurance is not single-purpose: while age assurance is frequently associated with the online safety of youth, it may also be used in situations where youth are not involved – such as being a component of anti-fraud measures undertaken by financial institutions.” Moreover, age assurance methods will vary depending on the intended purpose. Finally, “age assurance does not always take the form of an access gate.”

The overall ask for theme one is additional clarity on definitions and key terminology.

Let’s be serious: the threat is real

Theme Two is straight to the point: “the clearest, and most consistent, message put forward by respondents was that the potential impacts – positive and negative – of the use or misuse of age assurance technologies should not be underestimated.” The OPC identifies three broad categories of impact.

The first is attached to the harms age assurance is intended to mitigate. It’s not just keeping kids away from porn; per one submission, “Canadian children have also been the targets of ever-increasing harmful interactions with adults, including grooming, sextortion, and other online sexual violence”

The second relates to harms caused by loss of access, particularly for LGBTQ+ youth. Per one response, “the Internet provides ample avenues for community-building, civic engagement, and education, especially for members of marginalized groups who might not have access to the same opportunities offline.” Submissions also raised concerns about the difficulty of “objectively defining what content is harmful to youth or other groups,” which is “subject to political agendas of the time.”

The third relates to harms associated with data breaches. “Certain kinds of online content subject to age assurance may be legal but deeply stigmatized within a community, and individuals who access or create that content could be subject to significant psychological or physical harms should their online activities be publicly exposed.”

The calls to action split along predictable lines, with industry groups warning of overly prescriptive age assurance requirements, and others calling for “a clear and strong regulatory regime.”

It’s the kids, dummy: tech is secondary to purpose

The thrust of Theme Three is that age assurance is not an end in itself, but merely a vehicle for keeping kids safer online. “Knowing the age of individuals online should not be the goal of age assurance; rather, age assurance should be positioned as one of many potential measures that support the goal of creating a safer online experience for youth.”

Age assurance doesn’t have to be perfect, and workarounds like VPNs don’t negate the net harm prevention of age assurance technology. Moreover, it is not a panacea or silver bullet, but “one tool among many,” with complementary measures including legislation, transparency and family or parental controls.

There is also another call for clarity, this time in the meaning of “effective” – a broad term that has ended up playing central roles in various regulators’ age assurance guidelines, but remains open to interpretation.

Not my problem: responsibility for age assurance is a contested question

Theme Four highlights the heated debate over who should be responsible for age assurance: “responses differed with respect to by whom it should be implemented. Options put forward included options such as: (i) at the individual device level; (ii) at the individual website or online service level; and (iii) at the app store level.”

No aspect of the age assurance conversation more resembles the famous meme of Spider-Man pointing fingers than the question of whose problem it is. Three parties identified by the OPC are individuals, including parents, websites and online services, and OS app sites. “To be clear,” it says, “none of these positions was without detractors. For instance, we heard that ‘applying age-assurance systems deeper in a technology stack – such as at the internet service provider, device, or app store level – is overbroad, intrusive, and inappropriate.’” It says future guidance will “further explore the potential accountabilities of various players in the online ecosystem.”

Not my biometrics: age estimation raises need for regulatory oversight

On the question of facial age estimation, there is similar ambiguity. “Responses differed with respect to the appropriateness of age estimation, particularly where it is based on measurement of an individual’s physical characteristics (such as their facial features).” Some noted the need for “special provisions for processing biometric data.”

The fundamental question of trust also rears its head here: “it was also noted that, from an individual’s perspective, there is likely to be little difference in experience between, for example, an age estimation process in which data is only used for a single purpose and immediately deleted and a process in which biometric characteristics are processed and used for additional purposes.” Oversight and education are seen as the answer; for instance, age assurance service providers surveyed had to point out that age estimation systems do not necessarily rely on measurements of a person’s physical characteristics. (For example, email-based age estimation.)

Let’s ask why: reason, purpose, risk must factor in

The final big theme is that the focus should be on ensuring that age assurance is proportionate to the risk of harm being addressed. The OPC’s preliminary position stated that the use of age assurance systems should be restricted to situations that pose a high risk to the best interests of young people. Some said that was too restrictive; one respondent noted that “we do not tolerate unmitigated ‘medium’ risks to children in other contexts.” The OPC says it intends to “nuance our initial position given it may not capture all potentially appropriate uses of age assurance.”

Next steps for OPC to focus on risk assessment, privacy-by-design

The OPC says it “intends to take a leadership role in ensuring that age assurance is used appropriately and in a privacy-protective manner.” To that end, based on responses to the exploratory consultation, it plans draft guidance on two critical topics: assessing when age assurance should be used through risk-based assessment, and the design features or privacy considerations that should be addressed in any age assurance technique.

Article Topics

age estimation | age verification | biometrics | Canada | children | data privacy | digital identity | regulation