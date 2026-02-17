Photo ID, proof of citizenship take center stage in US voting fight

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE) has become the centerpiece of a renewed congressional fight over who sets the rules for voting in federal elections. The battle comes amidst concerns that the Trump administration may try to federalize federal elections, which the Constitution expressly prohibits.

Nevertheless, Trump has publicly stated that the federal government may have to take over federal elections, and the Department of Justice recently raided the Fulton County, Georgia elections office to seize 2020 presidential election ballots.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard was present during the raid, although the DNI does not have domestic law enforcement authority.

Trump has consistently claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite recounts at the time and numerous legal battles which found no evidence.

Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said during a presser that DHS will make sure “we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders to lead this country.” Of course, the implication of that statement did not go unnoticed.

With the 2026 midterms approaching, House Republicans advanced SAVE as a structural change to how Americans register to vote.

The bill would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering for federal elections, replacing the current system in which applicants attest to citizenship under penalty of perjury.

Under existing federal law, only U.S. citizens may vote in federal elections. The Constitution authorizes the states to administer elections and set most procedural rules, including how voters register, what identification if any must be shown at the polls, and how mail ballots are processed.

The National Voter Registration Act requires states to provide registration opportunities through motor vehicle agencies and other public offices, and would establish a standardized federal registration form which requires applicants to affirm citizenship under penalty of law, but it does not require documentary proof.

SAVE would amend that framework by requiring applicants to present documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

Acceptable documentation would include a U.S. passport, certain REAL ID compliant credentials that indicate citizenship, specified military documentation, or combinations of government issued identification and supporting documents.

The bill would also require states to take additional steps in maintaining voter rolls when presented with verified information indicating that a registrant is not a citizen.

The mechanical impact of the bill would be significant. Many states have invested heavily in online registration systems, automatic voter registration through motor vehicle agencies, and streamlined workflows designed to process large volumes of applicants efficiently.

A documentary proof requirement would alter those systems by introducing an additional verification step that may require in person presentation of documents or the development of new digital submission and review pipelines.

In states that rely on same day voter registration, the effect could be particularly visible.

Same day systems process registration at the moment a person seeks to vote. If documentary proof must be presented at that point, Election Day operations would necessarily become more document intensive and potentially slower.

A related House proposal, the SAVE America Act, would go further. In addition to requiring documentary proof of citizenship at registration, it would impose a nationwide photo identification requirement for voting in federal elections.

That distinction matters because the SAVE Act targets the registration process while the SAVE America Act would federalize both registration and the act of casting a ballot.

The states that would face the most immediate change from a nationwide photo identification requirement are those that currently do not require documentary identification to vote in person.

Fourteen states and the District of Columbia use non-documentary identity verification methods, such as signature matching or sworn affidavits, rather than requiring voters to present an ID document.

Those jurisdictions are California, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Washington, D.C.

A federal photo ID mandate would require each of those states to redesign poll worker procedures, create acceptable ID lists consistent with federal standards, expand provisional ballot processes, and conduct extensive voter education campaigns.

The states most affected by a documentary proof of citizenship requirement at registration are not confined to a single region. Instead, they include those that have adopted modernized and high-volume registration systems.

States with same day registration such as Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, and Wisconsin would have to integrate document verification into real time registration environments.

States with expansive automatic voter registration systems would also need to adapt their processes to capture and verify documentary proof of citizenship, potentially slowing down what are currently streamlined transactions at motor vehicle offices.

Beyond SAVE and the SAVE America Act, House Republicans have promoted a broader legislative package known as the Make Elections Great Again Act.

That proposal includes provisions addressing voter roll maintenance, mail ballot deadlines, ballot collection restrictions, auditable paper ballot requirements, and a ban on ranked choice voting in federal elections.

If Congress were to prohibit ranked choice voting in federal contests, the most direct impact would fall on Alaska, Maine, and Washington, D.C., where ranked choice voting is currently used for federal races.

Democrats have advanced countervailing legislation that moves in a different direction. The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would update and strengthen federal protections against discriminatory voting changes.

The Expanding the VOTE Act would broaden the definition of voting materials to include digital content and would create incentives for jurisdictions to provide materials in additional languages.

These bills reflect a contrasting vision of federal involvement, one focused on access expansion and civil rights enforcement rather than documentation requirements and standardized identification rules.

Any evaluation of the SAVE Act ultimately turns on a central factual question. How common is voter registration fraud in the United States, and specifically how often do noncitizens successfully register and vote in federal elections.

Multiple studies, audits, and court records over the past two decades have consistently found that documented cases of noncitizen registration or voting are rare relative to the size of the electorate.

Research examining millions of ballots has found no evidence of widespread or systemic noncitizen participation in federal elections.

State level investigations have generally produced similar results. Reviews of voter rolls designed to identify potential noncitizens have typically yielded very small numbers of confirmed cases compared with total registrations.

In some instances, initial flags were later attributed to clerical errors, outdated records, or lawful permanent residents who were mistakenly categorized. Confirmed cases that did emerge tended to involve isolated individuals rather than coordinated efforts.

Public databases that catalog election fraud prosecutions, including those maintained by advocacy organizations that support stricter voting safeguards, document instances of improper registration.

Even aggregated over many years, however, the number of proven noncitizen registration or voting cases remains extremely small relative to the hundreds of millions of ballots cast in federal elections during the same period.

Courts reviewing proof of citizenship requirements have frequently noted the limited evidentiary record of widespread noncitizen registration.

This empirical backdrop shapes the policy debate. Supporters of the SAVE Act argue that even infrequent instances justify stronger safeguards and that documentary proof would reinforce public confidence in election outcomes.

Opponents counter that imposing nationwide documentation requirements to address a statistically rare problem risks disenfranchising eligible citizens who lack ready access to passports, certified birth certificates, or other qualifying documents.

Despite the intensity of the debate in the House, the Senate remains the principal obstacle for the SAVE Act and related proposals. Most legislation requires sixty votes to overcome a filibuster, which Republicans singularly do not have. Even in a narrowly divided chamber, that threshold typically demands bipartisan support.

Democrats have signaled unified opposition to the SAVE framework, and there is little indication that enough cross-party support exists to reach the sixty vote mark.

Unless Senate rules are changed or a narrower compromise emerges, the likelihood of the SAVE Act or SAVE America Act passing in their current form appears low.

Still, the legislative push signals a broader shift in how Congress is thinking about elections. The central question is no longer confined to whether states may require identification. It is whether Congress should establish a uniform national baseline for registration and voting procedures, reshaping a system that has long been characterized by state variation.

At its core, the fight over the SAVE Act is a fight over friction. Supporters argue that requiring documentary proof of citizenship and photo identification enhances public confidence and protects election integrity.

Opponents on the other hand argue that the added steps create barriers for eligible voters without addressing a demonstrated systemic problem.

For states that have built expansive access systems around online registration, same day enrollment, and non-documentary verification, the proposed changes would represent a significant recalibration of both infrastructure and voter experience.

