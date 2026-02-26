FB pixel

Socure expands bank account verification to more than 30 countries

| Joel R. McConvey
Socure has announced the expansion of its Bank Account Verification capabilities to include international coverage across more than 30 countries outside of the United States and Canada. A release says the move enables secure cross-border payments, global payroll, marketplace disbursements, lending, refunds, peer-to-peer transfers, and account-to-account payments across dozens of major global markets, including neobanks, fintechs, credit unions and other payment platforms.

The product builds on Socure’s RiskOS platform, to offer real-time verification, account validation and risk evaluation across domestic and international financial institutions without requiring user logins, redirects or micro-deposits. The tool can identify risky funding behavior across deposits, remittances, gaming, and brokerage accounts; protect conversion with real-time decisions in under two seconds using only name, routing, and account number; and prevent losses from earnings theft and misdirected disbursements.

By unifying global account intelligence with integrated identity, device, and first-party fraud insights, organizations can implement workflows in hours, dynamically step up verification when risk thresholds are met, adapt controls as fraud patterns evolve, and easily meet evolving regulatory expectations.

Per the release, Nacha’s updated ACH rules, effective as of March 20, 2026, “expand fraud monitoring expectations across the network and require risk-based processes designed to identify unauthorized transactions and those initiated under false pretenses.” In this environment, Socure says, verifying that an account simply exists is no longer enough.

“With this expansion, we’re redefining what bank account verification should be: real-time, global, fraud-aware and frictionless,” says Socure Chief Product & Analytics Officer Pablo Abreu. “Our customers no longer have to choose between speed and security. They can move money confidently anywhere in the world.”

