West Virginia records 30K Mobile ID registrations since Oct 2024 launch

Mobile driver’s licenses are making small gains in the U.S., as states roll out their offerings and see the first returns. In West Virginia, which introduced its Idemia-backed Mobile ID (mID) program in December 2024, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles says some 30,000 people have signed up – not a huge percentage of the state’s roughly 1.7 million residents.

A release says “acceptance of mobile ID is expanding,” as the DMV continues efforts to promote the mDL as a convenient tool for identification.

“West Virginia DMV is always striving to make life easier for our guests, and to provide services in a more efficient manner,” says Everett Frazier, commissioner of the DMV. “This is just one more way to do that. If you lose your wallet, if you carry your forms of payment on your phone and just don’t want to be weighed down, it’s right there.”

The Mobile ID is verified through DMV records and can be used as a valid form of identification both online and in person, presented via app as a barcode. Officials cite stronger security measures, such as selective disclosure, and additional protections such as facial recognition to help safeguard the digital ID.

West Virginia added support for Apple Wallet in October 2025.

