FB pixel

Aseel’s digital ID-verified aid delivery expands its ecosystem

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Aseel’s digital ID-verified aid delivery expands its ecosystem
 

Aseel, a Washington D.C.–based humanitarian technology platform, is expanding its digital ecosystem as it pursues a goal of supporting one million people affected by humanitarian crisis.

The company, founded by CEO Nasrat Khalid, combines direct aid delivery, fundraising tools, digital identity verification and artisan ecommerce in an effort to bring greater transparency to humanitarian assistance.

Aseel’s platform allows donors to support individuals and families through verified profiles, with each contribution tracked from payment to delivery. Its Direct Aid feature enables targeted support such as food parcels, winter supplies or cash, backed by photographic and logistical proof of delivery. A network of local volunteers, known as Atalan, helps ensure aid reaches the intended recipients.

Central to the system is Aseel’s OMID (Hope) ID, a digital identity profile assigned to each aid recipient. Recognized as a semi‑finalist in MIT Solve’s 2024 competition, the technology is designed to reduce duplication and fraud in aid distribution. Nonprofits can also use Aseel’s AidOS platform to manage beneficiary identification, fundraising, delivery operations and with real-time tracking.

The company has expanded into fundraising through Campaign+, which lets individuals and organizations run campaigns for humanitarian, health, education, and emergency causes. Its Buy Good marketplace connects artisans in underserved regions with global consumers, offering handmade goods shipped internationally.

In September 2025, Khalid spoke at the Transformative Impact Summit during UN General Assembly Week, highlighting the company’s approach to decentralized, verifiable aid delivery. Khalid has set a target of helping one million people with transparent proof of delivery for every family supported. Aseel says users contribute to this mission whether they donate, send direct aid packages or purchase goods from its marketplace.

Digital identity and DPI has been explored for its potential to transform humanitarian aid by Global Policy and the UN.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Age verification fight erupts as Congress moves to regulate online spaces for children

New proposals would require stronger safeguards across digital platforms while placing age verification at center of effort to protect minors…

 

CLEAR brings biometric identity checks to Mount Sinai hospitals amid privacy scrutiny

Clear Secure Inc., the biometrics company that made its name speeding travelers through airport lines, is pushing deeper into health…

 

Cybernetica, Tony Blair Institute pilot digital credential wallet in Kenya

A proof-of-concept to implement a verifiable credentials (VC) system to fight a growing wave of academic and public service recruitment…

 

Biometrics back digital government gains around the world

Digital government was in the spotlight this week on Biometric Update with the release of the OECD rankings and a…

 

MOSIP delves into biometric data quality considerations

Biometric data quality was in focus at MOSIP Connect 2026 in Rabat, Morocco, from policies for ensuring good enrollment practices…

 

NIST nominee pressed on AI standards, facial recognition oversight

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Thursday considered the nomination of Arvind Raman to serve as Under…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS