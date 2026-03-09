Aseel’s digital ID-verified aid delivery expands its ecosystem

Aseel, a Washington D.C.–based humanitarian technology platform, is expanding its digital ecosystem as it pursues a goal of supporting one million people affected by humanitarian crisis.

The company, founded by CEO Nasrat Khalid, combines direct aid delivery, fundraising tools, digital identity verification and artisan ecommerce in an effort to bring greater transparency to humanitarian assistance.

Aseel’s platform allows donors to support individuals and families through verified profiles, with each contribution tracked from payment to delivery. Its Direct Aid feature enables targeted support such as food parcels, winter supplies or cash, backed by photographic and logistical proof of delivery. A network of local volunteers, known as Atalan, helps ensure aid reaches the intended recipients.

Central to the system is Aseel’s OMID (Hope) ID, a digital identity profile assigned to each aid recipient. Recognized as a semi‑finalist in MIT Solve’s 2024 competition, the technology is designed to reduce duplication and fraud in aid distribution. Nonprofits can also use Aseel’s AidOS platform to manage beneficiary identification, fundraising, delivery operations and with real-time tracking.

The company has expanded into fundraising through Campaign+, which lets individuals and organizations run campaigns for humanitarian, health, education, and emergency causes. Its Buy Good marketplace connects artisans in underserved regions with global consumers, offering handmade goods shipped internationally.

In September 2025, Khalid spoke at the Transformative Impact Summit during UN General Assembly Week, highlighting the company’s approach to decentralized, verifiable aid delivery. Khalid has set a target of helping one million people with transparent proof of delivery for every family supported. Aseel says users contribute to this mission whether they donate, send direct aid packages or purchase goods from its marketplace.

Digital identity and DPI has been explored for its potential to transform humanitarian aid by Global Policy and the UN.

Article Topics

Aseel | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | humanitarian | identity verification