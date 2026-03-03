Safeguarding biometric data through anonymization

By Paul Hulford, CEO, Attain Insight

Biometric identifiers are powerful because they are unique, persistent and resistant to manipulation. However, when biometric identifiers are compromised, they cannot be replaced like a password, and the consequences can be irreversible identity theft.

In the past, risk mitigation strategies have focused on safeguarding stored biometric data through encryption, access controls, and secure system design. More recently, researchers and system architects have explored whether the risk associated with stored biometric templates can be further reduced by transformation into forms that aren’t reliant on encryption or access control.

Biometric anonymization refers to a range of approaches that remove Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from biometric data so that an individual can no longer be identified from the data alone. If, after anonymization, the retained data or template can still perform its required function, then we have successfully removed the risk of the identifiers being compromised. An anonymized biometric template in the wrong hands then has no meaningful value, as it can’t be used to identify the individual from whom it originated.

As a result, there is great interest in anonymization approaches that can meet the needs of different business applications. Today’s available anonymization approaches not only serve different purposes but also reflect different architectures and trade-offs, such as suitability for a given purpose, technical performance, complexity, and the compromise between data retained and data removed (i.e., the extent of data minimization). To understand the implications of several recognized approaches, it is first necessary to examine how these techniques function and what problems they are designed to solve.

Biometric anonymization approaches

Differential Privacy is a mathematical framework that involves adding “noise” to biometric datasets to prevent the identification of individuals. The information removed in this approach also eliminates the ability to identify the individual in the future. As a result of the injected noise, which can be applied quickly and easily, differential privacy and the degraded biometric information are not suitable for requirements that involve subsequent identification or verification, or for situations that might require disclosure, such as passing information to law enforcement or an oversight body.

Data Masking is a process that obscures or transforms sensitive biological identifiers, such as fingerprints or facial features, to protect them from unauthorized access. Masking can limit unnecessary exposure in business process workflows by redacting sensitive or identifying information, particularly when sharing data with other business teams. While it is technically efficient, this approach is often not helpful on its own, as the unredacted version, which contains more complete biometric information, is still usually needed. For this reason, Data Masking is not viable for any application that requires accurate search, verification or classification.

Statistical Aggregation shifts the focus from individuals to groups. Instead of retaining or exposing individual biometric records for reporting and analysis, summary metrics are generated, such as demographic distributions, accuracy rates, or usage patterns. This approach can be used when the application of the biometric data doesn’t require information specific to an individual but instead relies on summarizing groups of individuals to identify trends or understand patterns, thereby ensuring the data remains anonymized. However, because the approach is not specific to an individual, it can’t be used for common use cases like matching or identity verification, or to satisfy oversight needs.

Search-Preserving Anonymization (SPAn) is a transformation intended solely to support search applications. All PII is removed; however, the properties of the mathematical transformation are designed to support “closeness” in order to confirm that a search pattern matches an enrolment record. Since many applications require confirmation that a biometric match has occurred, this approach can address a wide range of needs, including identity verification, authentication, and categorization. Digital wallets and verifiable credentials, which require verification, can also use this approach. Key benefits of this approach are that it meets the demanding privacy requirement for data minimization and third-party validation or trust ecosystems, as well as enabling inter-agency or inter-organizational collaboration without sharing PII.

Best practices for protecting biometric data

While biometrics deliver significant value across a wide range of use cases, safeguarding data privacy and meeting regulatory obligations remain top priorities for most organizations. Biometric anonymization can help reduce risk by limiting the exposure of sensitive personal data.

Taken together, anonymization approaches address different dimensions of risk – from inference and reporting exposure to vulnerabilities at the template level. They are not one-size-fits-all solutions. Organizations must evaluate which method aligns with their functional requirements, risk tolerance, and compliance obligations, while ensuring that only the minimum necessary personal data is retained for the intended purpose.

Anonymization is no longer a peripheral consideration. It is becoming central to how the industry assesses performance, resilience, and the long-term trust required for biometric systems to operate responsibly at scale.

Article Topics

anonymization | Attain Insight | biometric identifiers | biometric template protection | biometrics | data protection