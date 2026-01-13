FB pixel

China proposes new biometric data rules for app makers

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics  |  Mobile Biometrics
China proposes new biometric data rules for app makers
 

China has proposed a new regulation mandating that apps store biometric data on devices instead of transmitting it through the internet.

The draft law, titled Regulations on Collection and Use of Personal Information of Internet Applications, was released for public feedback last Saturday by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). The regulation introduces stricter rules for apps that collect and use personal information, including clearly disclosing collection rules and obtaining informed consent.

According to Article 15 of the rulebook, apps collecting biometric information must have a specific purpose and sufficient necessity.

“Unless otherwise stipulated by laws and administrative regulations or with the user’s separate consent, internet applications that collect and use facial, fingerprint and voiceprint information must store it in biometric devices and may not transmit it externally through the internet,” according to the proposal.

The retention period of biometric information should not exceed the minimum time necessary for processing, unless otherwise provided by laws and regulations or by obtaining the user’s separate consent.

Apps should also adopt a biometric data collection method that has the least impact on individual rights and interests and implement strict protection measures, the rulebook adds.

The proposal is open for public consultation until February 9th, 2026.

Other articles in the law stipulate that collecting personal information should be strictly limited to what is necessary for providing products or services.

In addition, apps must not collect or use information from individuals other than the user, for example, by accessing the address book, call logs, or SMSs. If personal information is provided to third parties, apps are required to obtain a separate consent from the user, according to the draft.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EU calls for input on open source as it looks toward tech sovereignty

The European Commission has published a public call for feedback for improving the EU open-source sector, in a bid to…

 

ID4Africa reveals biggest ever Ambassadors Class Amid growing DPI momentum

Identity movement ID4Africa has published its largest ever Ambassadors Class made up of 130 senior officials working to expand the…

 

Telefónica Tech launches self-sovereign identity tool based on verifiable credentials

Telefónica’s digital business unit, Telefónica Tech, has announced the launch of a self-sovereign identity product based on verifiable credentials. A…

 

OmniSpeech targets voice deepfake detection market with Zoom integration

Maryland-based OmniSpeech has released its audio deepfake detection software to the Zoom Marketplace to secure video calls against AI-powered fraud….

 

No false alerts in UK POC of live facial recognition for immigration enforcement

A single arrest was made following a live facial recognition match at a UK port during a November proof-of-concept trial,…

 

Scottish police invite public feedback on law enforcement use of biometric tech

Scotland’s police authorities are inviting the public to share their views on an upcoming strategy for the use of biometrics…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events