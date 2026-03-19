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Sunmi, Wink and Qualcomm bring biometric checkout to Android payment terminals

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Sunmi, Wink and Qualcomm bring biometric checkout to Android payment terminals
 

Wink, Sunmi and Qualcomm have partnered with the aim of bringing biometric, identity‑driven payments to Sunmi’s global portfolio of Android‑based payment devices.

The collaboration integrates Wink’s multimodal biometric authentication with Qualcomm’s edge‑AI hardware to enable face and palm verification directly on Sunmi terminals. The integration does not require new sensors or changes to existing payment rails.

The companies say the solution delivers sub‑second authentication and a unified identity layer across mobile, desktop, kiosk and cPad terminals. By processing biometric data on‑device, the system is designed to offer faster checkout, reduced fraud and a more seamless experience for both attended and unattended environments.

“Biometric identity is no longer an experiment — it’s becoming the foundation of modern commerce,” said Amitaabh Malhotra, Wink’s chief sales and marketing officer. “By combining Sunmi’s global payment device footprint with Qualcomm Technologies’ edge‑AI leadership, we’re bringing production‑ready, identity‑native checkout to scale.”

The addition of camera‑based biometric checkout is positioned as an upgrade that preserves familiar workflows while adding stronger authentication and personalization. The companies say the system supports face, palm and voice biometrics and complements existing cards, wallets and payment methods rather than replacing them.

Wink frames the partnership as part of a broader shift toward “identity‑native” commerce. The experience is powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwin platform, which provides on‑device AI acceleration, secure image processing and hardware‑based security features to support Wink’s biometric matching.

The companies plan to showcase the integrated system at ETA Transact, where attendees can see demonstrations at Sunmi booth #625 and Wink booth #624.

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