UK startup raises $15M to build Europe’s sovereign alternative to biometric surveillance

A British start-up has raised millions for its biometric-alternative surveillance technology.

Augur, a resilience technology startup, has raised $15 million to update what it believes are outdated cameras and sensors guarding Europe’s critical infrastructure. The London-based firm launched in 2024 and counts 30 staff, according to reporting by The Next Web.

Augur says its AI platform can turn fragmented sensor networks into a real‑time intelligence layer for national security and public safety. The seed round was led by Plural, with participation from First Kind, Flix, Tiny VC, and SNR, and will support expansion across Europe.

Its system plugs into existing cameras and sensors, using machine‑learning models to detect unusual behaviour, link activity across sites, and reconstruct incidents in seconds. The company stresses that it does not use facial recognition.

Instead, it tracks anonymized movement and behavioural patterns, a privacy‑by‑design approach it argues sets it apart from generic video analytics and “smart city” platforms that rely on biometric profiling or basic detection.

Augur positions itself as a sovereign, mission‑focused alternative to global surveillance vendors, with compliance baked in for GDPR and the forthcoming EU AI Act. Augur was founded by Harry Mead (previously behind the safety app Path) alongside former Palantir employees Imran Lone and Stefan Kopieczek.

With the new funding Augur plans to grow its London team, accelerate research and development on AI models for high-risk environments, and integrate with more sensors and systems found in European infrastructure. It aims to scale early pilots into national‑level deployments with transport hubs, energy operators and major venues.

Alongside that, the start-up is working with policymakers on evolving AI, privacy, and security rules. In the long run, Augur wants to become the default resilience layer for operators responsible for protecting large populations across the UK, Europe, and “allied countries.”

In a blog post highlighting the dangers of sabotage, terrorism and hybrid war tactics, Plural set out the reasons for its investment in Augur. The London-based investment firm is focused on European technology that can drive resilience and sovereignty for the continent.

“The complexity of the threat picture facing our domestic security apparatus has changed dramatically, and our current capabilities to protect ourselves are both highly outdated and highly dependent on non sovereign technology,” Plural’s post says.

“Augur is building the modern operating system for security and public safety. Its AI analytics platform unifies the patchwork of existing surveillance systems and hardware to enable faster threat prediction, detection and response.”

