Veriff, Prove, alongID strengthen executive teams

Three players in the digital identity sector have announced senior appointments as enterprises worldwide ramp up investment in identity, fraud prevention and trust infrastructure.

Veriff looks beyond IDV to trust

Veriff has named Rob Brazier as Chief Product Officer, bringing in a veteran product executive with experience at Apollo GraphQL, Grammarly and Twilio.

Brazier will lead Veriff’s product strategy as the company expands beyond identity verification into a broader trust platform spanning document checks, biometric authentication, fraud prevention and age estimation. His appointment comes amid rapid advances in AI that are reshaping identity threats and driving demand for reusable digital credentials and continuous authentication.

“The identity market is undergoing a structural shift,” said Veriff CTO Hubert Behaghel, citing the need for “continuous trust” as enterprises confront deepfakes, synthetic identities and tightening regulation.

Brazier will focus on accelerating product innovation and positioning Veriff to compete in emerging areas such as reusable digital identity and real‑time trust signals.

“As AI-driven threats grow more sophisticated and regulators raise the bar worldwide, the companies that can deliver trust continuously, not just as the front door, will define the next era of digital commerce,” Brazier said. “That’s the product vision I’m here to build.”

Prove to scale global customer success

Prove has appointed Adi Marom as Chief Customer Officer to scale global customer success as adoption of its identity platform — which now supports 2.5 billion verifiable identities — continues to grow.

Marom, who previously held leadership roles at Socure, NICE Actimize and Amdocs, will oversee customer experience, services and strategic partnerships across banking, fintech, ecommerce and digital asset markets.

Prove CEO Rodger Desai said Marom’s mandate is to help customers realise value faster as AI‑driven fraud accelerates and identity becomes central to digital operations. A key priority will be enabling customers to set-up identity infrastructure in days rather than weeks or months.

Accelerating time to value will be a critical mission. In addition, Marom will focus on strengthening long‑term partnerships and expanding customer use of Prove’s solutions.

“My focus will be helping customers realize value faster, expand their use of our solutions, and stay ahead of evolving fraud and trust challenges, as the industry moves toward tokenization and more secure, frictionless ways to verify identity,” Marom said.

alongID to steer regulatory strategy

alongID has appointed Markus Reinisch, Meta’s VP of Public Policy for Europe, as Board Advisor to help shape the company’s regulatory and compliance strategy as global digital identity frameworks accelerate.

The cross‑border identity provider, which offers a privacy‑first digital identity wallet, said the appointment comes as new rules on digital identity, privacy and online safety raise compliance demands for businesses operating across markets.

The move comes as the EU’s eIDAS 2.0 framework will require regulated sectors to accept European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets by 2027. Providers must now translate regulatory requirements into interoperable, user‑friendly systems that work across borders.

Reinisch will guide alongID through this transition, ensuring its product roadmap aligns with evolving expectations around privacy, interoperability and safety.

The EU is also positioning its digital identity framework as globally interoperable, expanding cooperation with partners including Canada, Singapore, India and Brazil, and extending integration efforts to neighbouring regions such as the Western Balkans, Ukraine and Moldova.

alongID says Reinisch’s experience advising major global tech companies on complex policy issues will help it build a compliant, scalable identity platform for industries such as finance, where poor onboarding experiences drive high abandonment rates and significant operational costs.

“Digital identity needs a strong foundation of trust and shared rules to succeed at scale,” Reinisch said, emphasising the need for secure, privacy‑preserving systems that work across jurisdictions.

alongID CEO and co-founder Erika Maslauskaite said Reinisch’s appointment strengthens the company’s ability to translate complex legal frameworks into practical product decisions as digital identity regulation moves from high‑level policy to real‑world enforcement.

Article Topics

alongID | appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Prove | Veriff