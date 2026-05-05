Proof’s FIDO Alliance membership to shape AI agent standards

Identity verification infrastructure firm Proof says it will contribute its perspectives on ongoing work regarding the drafting of standards for AI agents after it became a member of the FIDO Alliance.

Proof announced that it is now a Sponsor member of FIDO which has been at the forefront of establishing identity authentication standards that principally aim to exterminate passwords and strengthen digital identity verification.

At a time when AI agents increasingly act in place of humans across several sectors, FIDO has made it a priority to establish standards which can ensure that those on whose behalf agents act are actually authenticated users and that the agents themselves act within the limits defined to them.

Proof believes it can contribute substantially to attaining this objective thanks to its NIST IAL2 certification and cryptographic binding capabilities, especially as the United States company recently unveiled plans to commence work on interoperable standards for agentic commerce, using the Know Your Agent (KYA) model.

The crux of the efforts, according to the company, will be to support the drive toward standards that can establish verifiable links between AI agents and humans, the overall goal being to boost trust in AI-stewarded transactions.

The Founder and CEO of Proof, Pat Kinsel, said this is an important moment for the company which has set the standard for secure, interoperable authentication.

“As agents begin to transact on behalf of users, the greatest challenge will be proving who is actually behind each transaction, authorizing every move. We’ve been hyperfocused on that issue, and we’re looking forward to working with the FIDO community to make sure the highest level of accountability is built into these standards from the beginning,” Kinsel commented.

Welcoming Proof into the FIDO Alliance, Executive Director and CEO Andrew Shikiar, recognized the fact that “the rise of AI agents is driving a new set of requirements for how we think about authentication, identity, and user intent.”

He mentioned: “Addressing these challenges will require collaboration across the ecosystem. Proof brings a critical perspective as we continue to evolve open standards that support trusted digital interactions.”

Apart from Proof, FIDO Alliance is also getting collaboration on agentic AI from OpenAI, Google and Mastercard.

Article Topics

AI agents | digital identity | FIDO Alliance | Proof | standards