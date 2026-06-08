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UK biometrics watchdog backs expanded oversight role for Scotland

Recommendations come as governments reassess oversight of facial recognition, surveillance cameras and cross-border biometric regulation
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
UK biometrics watchdog backs expanded oversight role for Scotland
 

The UK’s Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner (BSCC) has backed a stronger role for Scotland’s biometrics watchdog, warning that the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner (SBC) currently has limited powers, capacity and resources that may “restrict effective oversight.”

One proposal under consideration would expand the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner’s authority to include public-space surveillance camera systems, including technologies such as live facial recognition (LFR), as governments reassess oversight of biometric surveillance and AI-enabled policing tools.

Another proposal is for the SBC to cover all bodies using biometric data for law enforcement and public safety, including the prison system.

“This is especially pertinent to the use of biometrics technologies in non-policing scenarios where they generate intelligence or evidence used for policing or in prosecutions,” says Webster.

Webster recommends enhancing the role with stronger powers for inspection, compliance and public engagement.

“I believe changes to the UK regulatory landscape proposed by the UK Government and cross-border issues make the SBC’s future role increasingly important,” says the BSCC.

The SBC currently regulates the use of biometric data only by the Police Service of Scotland, the Scottish Police Authority, and the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Changes are also awaiting the BSCC. The Police Reform Bill is set to create a new regulatory oversight body that combines the roles of the UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner and the UK Forensic Science Regulator.

The debate reflects broader questions emerging across Europe about how biometric oversight frameworks should evolve as live facial recognition, AI-enabled surveillance and non-policing biometric systems expand into public spaces and government services.

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