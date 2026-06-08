Evrotrust partners with Shufti as it expands digital trust services in DACH

Bulgarian national eID provider Evrotrust has signed an agreement with identity verification firm Shufti as it expands its presence in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH).

Shufti will be able to offer Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) services through Evrotrust, while Evrotrust, in turn, can integrate Shufti’s identity verification and VideoIdent capabilities into its digital trust platform.

As part of its partnership with Shufti, Evrotrust will also be able to offer video-based identification product VideoIdent, a Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding platform designed for the financial sector and compliant with due diligence and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations in the DACH region.

“This partnership brings together trusted digital identity, qualified electronic signatures, and compliance-ready onboarding solutions to create a stronger, more connected ecosystem for businesses and users worldwide,” Evrotrust says in an announcement.

In November last year, the Sofia-headquartered firm raised 6.6 million euros (US$7.5 million) in investment, announcing an expansion into DACH, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company’s plan is to deliver products, such as high-assurance identity attestation, qualified trust services and KYC onboarding, to sectors including finance, public services, healthcare and telecommunications.

Evrotrust has also been hiring new executives to lead growth in the DACH region from its Munich office. In February, the company appointed Heinrich Grave as Managing Director, tasked with leading the establishment and strategic development of the firm’s business unit in Western European markets.​ In April, it added two more hires, Timo Lemmer, who joined as senior vice president of New Business DACH, and Björn Hundhausen, acting as director of New Business DACH.

“Germany represents one of the most important markets for digital trust services in Europe,” Grave said in a statement. “Evrotrust has developed a strong, innovative platform for eSignatures and digital identity verification, and I see significant potential to support businesses in Germany and beyond in accelerating their digital transformation.”

The partnership comes as European providers position themselves for growing demand around EUDI Wallets, reusable KYC and qualified trust services as eIDAS 2.0 reshapes the region’s digital identity and onboarding landscape.

Article Topics

digital identity | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Europe | Evrotrust | Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) | Shufti