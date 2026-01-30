Shufti claims highest population coverage for eIDV at nearly 4.3B

An expansion of Shufti’s digital identity verification capability now makes it capable of verifying 4.29 billion identities from 60-plus countries, giving it the highest population coverage in the industry, according to a company announcement.

The company says its eIDV enables regulated businesses to onboard users from around the world regardless of location.

But having a footprint in a country is not enough, Shufti explains in the release. The company notes that “problems typically emerge when depth doesn’t keep pace with breadth.” Accepting a low number of users from a new country may actually decrease verification rates, as legitimate users abandon their applications or are rejected, at significant cost to the business and hinderance to successful market expansion.

“Coverage is what turns eIDV from a regional feature into a global compliance infrastructure,” says Shufti Co-founder and CEO Shahid Hanif. “Partial networks force businesses into workflows held together with workarounds that frustrate users and create risk blind spots. Shufti combines breadth of global eIDV reach with depth of population coverage so businesses can onboard legitimate users anywhere through one seamless and reliable verification flow.”

The company explains that it automatically adjusts ID verification logic based on the region and level of risk, and layers several key attributes from independent sources to strengthen reliability.

Shufti also recently introduced a deepfake detection audit kit to the AWS Marketplace.

