Shufti bringing remote video IDV to DACH region

Shufti is bringing its remote video-based identity verification system to the DACH region, covering Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The fraud prevention company will offer its Videoident product to banks, payment providers and fintechs.

Financial companies are struggling with incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, as customers often abandon them due to language misunderstandings, technical issues and repeated attempts. The London-headquartered company says its product solves this issue by involving a human agent who guides users through the verification process.

“Videoident must work under real-world conditions, from sudden volume spikes and cross-border demand to technical variability,” says the company’s CEO, Shahid Hanif. “Stability comes from disciplined execution: no queues, clearer communication and consistent session handling. That’s the gap we set out to close.”

Shufti’s VideoIdent captures consent, performs facial biometrics and document verification and conducts Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening in a single flow. The sessions are protected with deepfake detection and behavioral biometrics, while trained agents observe the process to detect impersonation and coached responses.

Shufti has recently boosted its deepfake detection process by enabling companies to rescan customer selfie images collected during KYC processes between 2020 and 2025. This allows them to identify AI‑generated faces, face swaps, or manipulated imagery that may have passed earlier controls.

The company will explain how to effectively find deepfakes inside corporate systems in an upcoming webinar organized by Biometric Update.

Shufti has also recently partnered with DevCode Identity, part of the DevCode Group, to integrate its verification services into DevCode’s orchestration platform. Its VideoIdent is aligned with regulations such as the BaFin Circular 03/2017 (GW) in Germany, FINMA Circular 2016/7 on Video and Online Identification in Switzerland, and Austria’s Financial Markets Anti-Money Laundering Act (FM-GwG).

Article Topics

AML | document verification | Europe | identity verification | KYC | remote identity proofing | selfie biometrics | Shufti