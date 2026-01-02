Hong Kong launches corporate identity sandbox, connects e-gov services with Shanghai

Hong Kong has launched a sandbox for its business identity program CorpID, inviting public and private service providers to conduct proof-of-concept testing and develop applications.

The sandbox was launched on Wednesday by the Digital Policy Office (DPO) in collaboration with the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, which manages the city’s Cyberport business park. The CorpID Sandbox Programme will provide a simulated Application Programming Interface (API), allowing service providers to test CorpID’s functions.

The CorpID Platform is expected to be launched by the end of 2026 and will be used by Hong Kong corporations and local businesses for corporate identity authentication, digital signing, pre-filling of forms and storing licences and permits, according to the Digital Policy Office.

Corporations can apply for the business identity through the CorpID Platform or the CorpID mini-program inside the iAM Smart, a biometrics-based digital identity platform available to Hong Kong Identity Card holders.

Through corporate identity verification, users can access e-government and private business services such as remote account opening, authenticating corporate identities and verifying authorized representatives. For e-signatures, users have access to both the personal digital signing function in iAM Smart and the CorpID Platform digital signing.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong is also working on boosting the iAM Smart digital ID and integrating e-government services with cities in Mainland China.​

The platform has been successfully connected to the Public Service Platform of Shanghai Municipality, the Working Group on Shanghai and Hong Kong Digital Cooperation said on Wednesday. The integration means that Hong Kong residents can use the digital ID to log in to Shanghai’s e-government platform, Suishenban, and access services such as marriage registration.​

The iAM Smart platform has over 3.8 million users as of November 2025.

Shanghai officials also confirmed they will participate in Hong Kong’s business identity program, working on cross-border identity authentication between China Mainland and the Special Administrative Region (SAR). The goal is to enable mutual recognition of corporate identity, connecting the public service platforms of the two cities and establishing projects based on open data.

​The cooperation is a result of a Memorandum of Understanding on Digital Economy Cooperation between Shanghai and Hong Kong, signed in April 2025. Efforts are also underway to establish cross-border public service access between Hong Kong and Guangdong Province and Shenzhen.

