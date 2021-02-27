ID4Africa Livecast – Gender matters in identity systems

Online

March 10, 2021 13:30-15:30 GMT

Join ID4Africa on March 10 for a special LiveCast dedicated to gender matters in identity systems and challenges women and girls face in addressing these systems and their services.

This episode will be held in commemoration of International Women’s Day (celebrated March 8).

The objective is to explore gender gaps and inform policy on how to rectify them and manage risks of exclusion especially in a digital world in the Post-COVID era, where women appear to have been disproportionately disadvantaged. Consistent with the Movement’s commitment to total inclusion, this session will advocate for policy and pragmatic measures to ensure that women and girls are not left behind.

