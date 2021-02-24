New biometrics partnerships announced by Veriff in Latin America and OneVault in Pakistan

Digital identity collaborations for finance and contact centers

Veriff has partnered with fintech firm Kueski to expand the reach of its biometric verification-as-a-service to Latin America.

Following the beginning of the partnership, Veriff will provide Kueski’s clients with biometric authentication technologies designed to allow access to the company’s financial services.

Veriff will aid Kueski to scale its reach without compromising safety, and satisfying all necessary compliance requirements.

“Having a fast and reliable identity verification process is essential for improving customer trust,” said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CPO of Veriff. “With the help of our technology, Kueski can provide a frictionless onboarding service for many more customers and scale their business. We’re delighted to have a solid partner in Kueski when entering the Latin American market,” he added.

Kueski specializes in the provision of digital financial access services in Mexico, and particularly microloans grants intended as first-time formal credit access to people with no credit history.

According to Veriff, 48 percent of the adult population in Mexico is excluded from having access to financial services, mainly due to the large informal economy of the country.

The new partnership between Veriff and Kueski aims at addressing this issue by providing an easy and digital entry point for many individuals interested in starting to build their credit history from scratch while keeping them safe from fraud.

“Our top priority is to give our customers financial solutions in a trustworthy environment,” explained Sahari Cabello, Head of Credit Risk at Kueski. “We have implemented a multi-layer fraud prevention framework, where Veriff is a key element to avoid identity theft and protect people from fraudsters’ abuses. Since accuracy, great customer service, and high technical experience are paramount to us, we decided to go with Veriff.”

Veriff’s partnership with Kueski follows the company’s other expansion efforts in 2021. Earlier this month, the firm launched a new, self-serve instant biometric ID verification solution, and hired a new CFO.

ConnectDotNet brings OneVault voice biometric authentication to Pakistan

OneVault has partnered with ConnectDotNet to deliver its voice biometric authentication to businesses in Pakistan.

The new collaboration with ConnectDotNet enables OneVault, which is based in South Africa and already has a strong presence on the continent, to enter the Asian market.

“OneVault has seen the global growth for robust, remote biometric authentication solutions and it is evident in countries such as Pakistan that there is a similar requirement,” explained Vanda Dickson, executive head of OneVault South Africa. “While the use cases may well differ from region to region, strong authentication is required everywhere. We are delighted to be working with ConnectDotNet in Pakistan.”

ConnectDotNet specializes in software development and has already delivered several solutions, particularly as a development partner for Emergent Payment Ghana.

Now, OneVault and ConnectDotNet will partner to deliver biometric authentication solutions related to customer enhancing and fraud mitigation authentication solutions in contact centers.

“It is evident that biometrics and identity management are increasingly important for governments, organizations, and individuals alike,” commented OneVault CEO Paul Hutton. “The extension of OneVault’s solutions into Pakistan with ConnectDotNet is part of our strategy to leverage the IP we have built in the biometric arena and facilitate and deliver this expertise locally.”

