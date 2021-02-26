Spanish soccer club trials Veridas face biometrics for stadium security checks

A trial of Veridas’ and das-Nano’s biometric access control system has been launched at El Sadar stadium in Spain

Employees of Club Atlético Osasuna in Spain’s top-level soccer league, including members of its board of directors, cleaning staff and security personnel used the biometric system to attend a recent match between Osasuna and Seville.

The das-Nano access control system with facial recognition from Veridas, which supports registration in person or remotely through a mobile device, identifies users within tenths of a second to grant smooth access, according to the announcement.

The same onboarding technology from Veridas is already in operation among banking, insurance, and telecommunications customers

Biometric data is irreversible encrypted, Veridas says, to protect user privacy.

French watchdog warns soccer club

France’s data privacy regulator CNIL has issued a warning to a sports club in the country over its implementation of face biometrics for preventing banned fans and people on terrorism watchlists from entering its stadium, Reuters reports.

The club in question is FC Metz, according to a Reuters source, which confirmed having carried out “technical tests” last year but denied using the biometric technology during any matches.

CNIL president Marie-Laure Denis told the club that implementing the technology would violate French law.

