UK government promotes biometrics companies Yoti, iProov in digital health solution showcase

Country may push for international digital health pass agreement at G7

A campaign has been launched by the UK Department for International Trade (DIT) to showcase the talents of the nation’s leading digital health innovators, including multiple biometrics companies, to healthcare systems around the world.

‘The First 100 UK Digital Health Companies’ list is made up of businesses that have established a track record of benefiting healthcare professionals and patients in the NHS and private healthcare.

The list of 100 companies includes Foundry4, which remotely delivered the home COVID-19 testing service for the UK in only eight days, and companies that provide remote patient engagement and records digitization.

The biometrics industry is represented by Yoti, which is included as an ‘augmented healthcare professional,’ and iProov, which is listed among ‘future tech’ providers.

The idea is that these companies could help healthcare providers around the world deal with the looming backlog in the healthcare sector left in the wake of the pandemic.

DIT makes the list available in a ‘Digital Health Playbook,’ which it says can help support a variety of healthcare efforts, including the use of AI, pre-assessments, and remote monitoring and consultation.

The campaign is supported by Healthcare UK, NHS Digital, the European Connected Care Alliance (ECHA), Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI), Scottish Development International, Innovate UK, Boehringer Ingelheim, HIMSS and Silver Buck, according to the announcement.

Britain is also pushing for a global agreement on COVID-19 vaccination-proofing passes, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he is committed to reaching an arrangement in time for summer holidays and planning to use his G7 Presidency to lead the efforts, according to inews.co.uk.

The UK government has been in discussion with the World Health Organization for several weeks, and travel and technology firms believe it could convince other countries to join a WHO plan, according to the report. The G7 is scheduled to meet in the UK in June.

The NHS COVID-19 app, which uses iProov biometrics, could be converted into a digital health pass, and iProov CEO Andrew Bud told inews that international coordination remains the biggest hurdle.

