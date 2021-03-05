Corsight AI addresses face biometrics ethics in Asia Pacific expansion

Corsight AI has appointed William Tan and Amit Sarkar to lead the company’s efforts in the rapidly expanding Asia Pacific (APAC) market for face biometrics.

The company further promises to focus its efforts in the region on boosting confidence in facial recognition through its NIST and U.S. Department of Homeland Security-evaluated technology. Corsight’s face biometrics solution promises higher accuracy and ethical adherence thanks to a reduction of false positives. Its enhanced algorithms are aimed at providing more accurate user identification, despite mask-wearing.

According to the latest forecasts, the regional demand for edge computing and facial recognition technology is growing at a rapid rate. Forecasts estimate a biometrics market expansion in Asia-Pacific from $5.39 billion in 2018 to $21.19 billion by 2025. As a result, Corsight will boost its expansion efforts in APAC regions such as Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, and India.

Corsight CEO Rob Watts praised the recent appointments, “This is the next stage in our growth plan and we are excited to expand our specialisms in emerging markets in Asia, including government agencies and companies in a variety of sectors, including law enforcement, tourism, hospitality, entertainment, among others.”

William Tan, who will lead Corsight’s APAC expansion, previously served as director for global face recognition and surveillance at NEC. Similarly, Amit Sarkar will focus on the company’s Indian operations with a special focus on the ethical use of face biometrics.

Watts continued, “The biometric market in Asia is maturing at pace, and we are delighted that William has joined us to drive strong regional growth. William’s extensive knowledge and experience working in the ICT industry, as well as his expertise in business development, channel partnerships, and strategic alliance sales and marketing, make him ideally suited as Asia Pacific’s Vice President. He has a proven track record and achievements in global product management of biometric and AI solutions, and I am confident that he will achieve great things in the region.”

