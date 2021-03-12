Jumio remote biometric onboarding wins gold: analysts and users recognize digital ID innovations

Jumio, Thales, AR Live Systems, Ping Identity and Ambiq are all celebrating recent awards or recognition from users or analysts for their digital ID and biometric technologies.

Jumio Go wins cybersecurity award

Jumio Go is a gold winner in the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards for its online fraud prevention capabilities through real-time automated identity verification with selfie biometrics and liveness detection.

The remote onboarding solution can defend against bots, advanced spoof attacks and sophisticated deepfakes, Jumio says.

“Since businesses have shifted online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, verifying a user’s digital identity is more critical and challenging than ever as face-to-face verification is no longer an option. In turn, fraud is also escalating as cybercriminals are taking advantage of the digital world to refine their techniques,” says Robert Prigge, CEO of Jumio. “We’re honored to help enterprises combat this challenge by providing a secure, fully automated solution for enterprises to safely onboard customers, confirm user identity and stop fraud in its tracks.”

The Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards are judged by more than 45 experts from around the world to recognize advanced and ground-breaking products from cybersecurity and information technology vendors.

Jumio was also recently named to the CRN 20 Coolest Identity Access Management and Data Protection Companies 2021 list.

Thales named a market leader for enterprise MFA

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Enterprise Authentication names Thales as a market leader for its SafeNet Trusted Access multi-factor authentication solution.

SafeNet Trusted Access provides single sign-on, unified user management, fine-grained access policies for security optimization, adaptive authentication, and cloud efficiencies as an identity-as-a-service (IaaS) offering.

KuppingerCole evaluated Thales and other industry players, their market reach and product capabilities to compose the list.

“Thales’ core enterprise authentication capabilities include good support for basic hardware tokens and popular mobile and cloud app authentication methods,” comments KuppingerCole Lead Analyst John Tolbert. “Customers are typically drawn by the high-security options SafeNet provides. Organisations, in both the public and private sectors that need high strength MFA options may want to consider Thales’ SafeNet Suite.”

AR Live, Ping and Ambiq each earn recognition

AR Live Systems has won the 2021 ADS Security Innovation Award for its Galahad facial detection and recognition software, which addresses legal and privacy challenges in the use of face biometrics by law enforcement, ADS Advance reports.

The ADS Security Innovation Award recognizes UK companies contributing to step changes in effectiveness for preventing, mitigating, responding to, or investigating security risks and incidents. AR Live Systems’ victory was announced by Home Office Joint Security and Resilience Centre (JSaRC) Head Angela Essel and ADS CEO Paul Everitt.

AR Live Systems CEO Mike Eisen expressed satisfaction at winning the award in the first appearance of Galahad “with such a prestigious show,” and credited biometrics researcher Brian Lovell with supporting the innovation.

“This innovation has the potential to play a major role in supporting the security services as they look to harness the use of AI without compromising important boundaries,” Everitt declared.

Ping Identity has been recognized among the ‘Best IT Cloud Management Product 2021’ by user review site G2, and also taken ‘Best Of’ awards for the ‘User Authentication and Access Management’ and “Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)’ categories from review site Expert Insights.

The recognitions are for Ping’s cloud management, authentication and access management and multi-factor authentication (MFA) capabilities, which include biometrics.

Ambiq, meanwhile, has won the 2021 ‘IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year’ award from the IoT Breakthrough Awards for its ultra-low power MCUs and SoCs, and its always-on voice processing capabilities.

The company says it has now sold 100 million chips, which have been integrated into most of the wearables from the top ten consumer manufacturers.

Ambiq VP of Architecture and Product Planning Dan Cermak recently wrote about the role of biometrics in healthcare for a Biometric Update guest post.

Article Topics

Ambiq | AR Live | authentication | awards | biometrics | cybersecurity | digital identity | IoT | Jumio | onboarding | Ping Identity | Thales Digital Identity and Security