Jumio recognizes top regional biometrics partners, named among ‘coolest’ for data protection channel

Jumio has announced its Partner of the Year Awards to recognize the top businesses that have brought its biometric authentication and ID verification technologies to customers through the channel.

The top channel partners for the company during 2020 were Wipro Limited, which won as emerging partner of the year for the EMEA region and in the Americas, while 4Stop won as strategic partner for EMEA, Okta won as strategic partners for the Americas, as well as global partner of the year. ACA Pacific Technology was named strategic partner of the year for the Asia-Pacific region, Netpoleon (and its Philippines version NSPH) was emerging partner of the year for the region.

“The year’s award winners include strategic partners that have gone above and beyond for customers during a very tumultuous year. These top partners have set themselves apart from an exceptional peer group within the Jumio channel,” said Dean Hickman-Smith, Jumio’s chief revenue officer.

Jumio’s partners contributed 56 percent more revenue to the company in 2020 than in 2019.

Jumio named to CRN 20

Jumio is also included on the 20 Coolest Identity Access Management and Data Protection Companies 2021 list from CRN.

Channel-focussed publication CRN says the global data protection market will continue to create lucrative opportunities for partners over the next several years due to increased investment from public and private sector players to address growing concerns with data breaches.

“We’ve invested in our KYX Platform to enable our channel partners to rapidly expand their customer footprint by knocking down the biggest hurdles to enterprise digital transformation — the identity verification and eKYC processes,” states Hickman-Smith.

Jumio is also one of the many biometric providers to join Microsoft’s decentralized identity initiative.

