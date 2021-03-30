NEC industry-tailored biometrics awarded by Frost & Sullivan, Ambiq and BIO-key technologies honored

Vertical-specific biometrics from NEC have been recognized by Frost & Sullivan among its Growth Innovation Leadership best practices awards.

NEC received the 2020 Global Biometrics in Security Market Growth Innovation & Leadership Excellence Frost Radar Award based on its pivot to developing large-scale identity solutions and use cases outside of the traditional markets for biometrics. The adjustment has allowed NEC to move towards a B2C strategy and beyond traditional government and enterprise markets with tailored, vertical specific solutions, the company says in the announcement.

“NEC scored the highest marks in both the Growth and Innovation metrics within the Frost Radar due to its core focus on creating new customer use cases and enhancing their solution,” says Frost & Sullivan Security Industry Analyst Danielle VanZandt. “NEC’s expertise in multiple biometrics modalities and continuous R&D to improve the accuracy of these solutions highlight its commitment to innovation and blue ocean strategy in the biometrics industry.”

The company says its approach and research and development investment in face, iris, fingerprint, vein and behavioral biometrics have given it a leadership position in multimodal biometrics and the development of relevant, scalable and modern identity management solutions.

“NEC has harnessed its global customer base, government and enterprise relationships, and dedication to the customer experience to build multiple feedback mechanisms that will help it develop new solutions based on direct customer need,” notes VanZandt. “With the evolution of its biometrics and digital identity solutions, NEC has seen a shift in how it conducts its sales activities, including more business-to-consumer opportunities and expansion into markets that are yet to adopt digital identity solutions.”

Ambiq wins AI Excellence Award

Ambiq has been named a winner in the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program from Business Intelligence Group for its ultra low-power processor solutions used in biometric smartcards and IoT endpoints.

“For the last ten years, Ambiq has consistently delivered record-low-power processor solutions for IoT,” states Fumihide Esaka, chairman and CEO of Ambiq. “We are proud that our Apollo4 SoC is honored for its ability to enable intelligence for battery-powered endpoint devices with its performance and energy efficiency.”

BIO-key announces PortalGuard as SC Media Trust Award finalist

BIO-key’s PortalGuard IDaaS has been named one of five finalists for the 2021 SC Media Trust Award for Best Authentication Technology.

PortalGuard supports more than 15 authentication methods, including BIO-key’s biometrics, and has had significant implementation momentum since being acquired by BIO-key last year.

“The steady stream of breaches reported in the press demonstrates that one-size-fits-all authentication approaches are failing to protect even well-prepared enterprises,” comments BIO-key Chairman and CEO Michael DePasquale. “Our mission at BIO-key is to provide cost-effective products delivering identity security and a superior user experience for every authentication scenario. PortalGuard IDaaS offers more authentication methods, more single sign-on protocols, and more directory integrations than any other solution on the market.”

