ThreatMark’s behavioral biometrics profiled by Forrester for enterprise fraud management

Forrester’s latest report identifies ThreatMark among enterprise fraud management providers for its application of behavioral biometrics throughout customers’ digital journeys.

The Forrester ‘Now Tech: Enterprise Fraud Management, Q1 2021’ report provides an overview of 37 different enterprise fraud management providers.

ThreatMark primarily delivers its behavior profiling technology for fraud prevention in the banking and financial services industry. It can boost the trust in onboarding, authentication, account management, and transactions.

“In the era of fastened digitalization driven by the pandemic, fighting fraud has never been so important. Businesses around the world, especially banks, are dealing with an increased level of fraud and social engineering attacks on a scale,” says ThreatMark CEO Michal Tresner. “ThreatMark AFS is built to significantly strengthen banks anti-fraud capabilities and optimize costs while providing a better and frictionless user experience. We believe being listed as in Forrester’s Now Tech EFM report is yet another testament to us that our work is important and that our unique approach in fighting fraud is a great answer to the most pressing challenges of today.”

Market analyst KBV Research recently pegged behavioral biometrics revenues to grow to $3.4 billion by 2026, and Tresner appeared on the Banking Information Security podcast, where he discussed how legitimate user behavior can be leveraged to detect anomalous behavior that could indicate a fraud attempt.

