New marketing leaders for AnyVision and Touchless Biometric Systems, promotion within at ID R&D

ID R&D, AnyVision and Touchless Biometric Systems have each advanced their marketing leadership, while Secret Double Octopus and OneSpan added new leaders to their sales team and Board of Directors, respectively. For those looking to join a team, CardLab is seeking engineers.

ID R&D promotes marketing leader

ID R&D has promoted Kim Martin from VP of Marketing to SVP of Growth and Marketing Outreach, in which role she will continue building awareness of the company’s brand and mission of frictionless, secure biometrics and liveness detection.

The new role will also include a focus on growth strategies to drive revenue and engagement, according to a LinkedIn announcement.

The company recently reported massive gains in demand for its passive liveness technology, and doubled revenues from the previous year.

AnyVision adds ex-Jumio executive Nicolls

AnyVision has appointed Dean Nicolls, recently of Jumio, to be its new chief marketing officer, to lead all aspects of the company’s marketing strategy as it builds towards profitable and sustainable growth from its face biometrics and other vision AI technologies.

Nicolls played an integral role in Jumio becoming the top global brand in digital identity verification as its global head of marketing, according to the announcement, and has more than 25 years of B2B marketing experience, including roles with Starbucks and Microsoft.

“AnyVision is a great company with strong values, an inspired vision and innovative solutions that help organizations leverage the best video recognition AI in the industry to solve complex business and security challenges,” comments Nicolls. “I look forward to helping Avi and the AnyVision team grow this important category by translating raw security videos into actionable, real-time insights, making us all safer and more secure.”

Recent appointments by AnyVision include a new CEO last October.

“Make no mistake. With our cutting-edge vision AI platform, and this powerful lineup of leaders, AnyVision is positioning itself for market dominance,” says AnyVision CEO Avi Golan. “Dean is a seasoned marketing leader who has successfully executed end-to-end marketing strategies and has a track record of driving brand and market share growth. I have no doubt that he is the hands-on leader we need to help accelerate AnyVision’s position in our markets around the world.”

Secret Double Octopus appoints VP of Global Sales

Secret Double Octopus has named Steve Laubenstein as its VP of Global Sales to further drive the rapid global expansion of the company’s passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Laubenstein brings more than 20 years of experience as a cybersecurity executive to the company, including most recently as GM at Core Security.

Secret Double Octopus reports an increase in demand for passwordless authentication among enterprises in the current, pandemic-induced environment, and says it is experiencing rapid growth.

“We are thrilled to have Steve join the team,” says Raz Rafaeli, CEO and co-founder of Secret Double Octopus. “With his vast knowledge of enterprise needs and market demands, proven leadership capabilities, and shared vision of passwordless authentication, we are confident in Steve’s abilities to help us reach our goals during this exciting time for Secret Double Octopus.”

“I am very excited to join the Secret Double Octopus team and help companies go passwordless across their entire organization. As the attack surface within organizations continues to expand, and bad actors become increasingly sophisticated, going passwordless can greatly reduce cybersecurity risk in organizations,” responds Laubenstein.

TBS names CMO

Touchless Biometric Systems (TBS) also has a new CMO, with Natalia Román López appointed to oversee its marketing initiatives and TBS Academy activities, according to a LinkedIn announcement.

López has more than a decade of B2B marketing leadership experience, including as global marketing manager for Siemens.

TBS launched a new partnership and device biometric access control and workforce management in 2020.

OneSpan adds cloud expert to Board

Garry Capers has been named an independent director for OneSpan, and will join its Board of Directors as well as its Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and Finance and Strategy Committee.

Capers is the division president for Cloud Solutions at Deluxe Corporation, and while previously at Equifax led the formation of a new fraud and digital identity management business unit.

OneSpan has significantly refreshed its Board with five independent directors appointed since June, 2019, including Capers.

CardLab hiring a biometric smart card software engineer

CardLab is looking for a software engineer with deep knowledge in embedded electronics to advance the development of its biometric smart cards.

The company seeks a software engineer with at least five years of experience, including in embedded firmware development, and practical experience with embedded and low level programming in C and Python. Qualifications also include knowledge of wireless communication methods, payments frameworks and certifications, and the various elements of smart cards.

Applications are being accepted now, and reviewed as they are submitted.

Article Topics

Anyvision | appointments | biometrics | CardLab | digital identity | ID R&D | OneSpan | Secret Double Octopus | Touchless Biometric Systems