ID R&D reports passive biometric liveness demand soaring as revenues double from a year ago

Revenues booked by ID R&D for its biometric and passive liveness technologies during its first quarter of fiscal 2021 more than doubled its revenues from the same period a year earlier, the company has announced.

ID R&D’s single-image passive liveness detection technology was used in three times as many transactions as the previous quarter, playing a significant part in driving the revenue growth and demonstrating soaring demand. Close to 80 percent of ID R&D clients implement IDLive Face to improve their user experience by replacing an active biometric liveness technology they have in place, the company says.

Biometrics integrators, solution providers and enterprise customers in 40 countries now use IDLive Face.

Product advancements by ID R&D during the quarter include a new version of IDLive Face with reduced bias in liveness detection across different demographic groups, and the launch of the IDLive Face Mobile SDK of on-device deployment with similar performance levels to IDLive Face Server.

The company also recently announced advances in voice biometric accuracy and a win for biometric speaker verification accuracy in the SdSV Challenge.

Three patents were awarded to ID R&D for text-dependent speaker recognition, multi-modal biometric authentication and liveness detection, and behavioral biometrics within the past three months.

