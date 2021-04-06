Vantiq, Chooch AI partnership could speed biometric app development

Vantiq, which offers a platform application development and management, has teamed up with Chooch AI, a provider of technology and services for visual AI, as part of an effort to help companies create applications such as biometric identification systems more quickly.

Chooch AI’s expertise is in computer vision systems that have greater speed and accuracy for uses such as biometric identification systems. Part of the speed equation is developing and deploying computer vision models on edge devices such as video surveillance cameras. But in order to take advantage of new capabilities, companies need the ability to create data flows and applications from devices—and manage the applications on an ongoing basis.

Emrah Gultelkin, co-founder and CEO of Chooch AI described the challenges in an interview earlier this year with Biometric Update. “You have these powerful processors but without the software or if the software is not really integrated properly the whole system doesn’t work,” he said. “Then you have the link between the camera—the camera feed—and the device to the cloud which needs to be synced up as well for updates and so forth.

What companies need is a way of speeding up the process of developing applications that use data from sensors and cameras, which is where Vantiq comes in. Vantiq’s development platform can be used to build complex applications in less time with a coding approach known as “low code.” Low code application development allows users to create programs with visual “drag-and-drop” pre-built and integrated components while also offering the ability to customize code when needed.

“The work between Vantiq and Chooch will ultimately enable companies to better monitor and manage their environments,” said Marty Sprinzen, co-founder and CEO of Vantiq in a press release. “Our two companies’ unique understanding of edge technology will also help organizations take advantage of these advanced technologies to make faster and smarter decisions as they manage their connected environments.”

Analysis: Integration of AI systems and enterprise application platforms will be key to enabling companies to fulfill the promise of digital transformation efforts. Generating biometric data is one thing—using it to inform decisions for production or worker safety in real-time is another. Partnerships such as those between Vantiq and Chooch AI are an important step in those efforts.

Article Topics

AI | biometric identification | biometrics | biometrics at the edge | Chooch AI | computer vision technology | research and development | Vantiq