Apple 2021 Product Survey shows users want Face ID biometrics on future Macs

A new survey published by SellCell has revealed soaring rates of Apple user satisfaction and brand loyalty, together with a definite desire of seeing a Face ID biometric login option on future Macs.

According to the smartphone trading company, one of the main factors weighing on the 93 percent brand loyalty rates was the new App Tracking Transparency feature Apple introduced in iOS 14.5, followed by Unlock with Apple, and Apple Maps crowdsourced data.

Fingerprint biometrics are the feature the highest number of respondents would like to see in future versions of the iPhone, 21 percent of respondents in the survey admitted wanting the return of Touch ID.

Other potential features users would like to see in the iPhone 13 include a higher refresh rate display (17 percent), a smaller notch design (15 percent), and the return of an in-box charger (12 percent).

The new AirTags trackers, which Apple released on April 30, were another big success for the Cupertino-based tech giant.

In fact, the SellCell survey has shown a majority of respondents (61 percent) saying they will buy the trackers, with 42 percent calling the tech “reliable as it leverages Apple’s robust Find My network,” and 19 percent saying it was “great value for money.”

In addition, the survey showcases an overwhelming percentage of Apple users (82 percent) wanting to see a Face ID feature on future iMacs and Macbooks.

Despite Apple never confirming the rumors, there are hints around the web suggesting the company may be working on a biometric facial recognition system for Macbooks based on TrueDepth cameras.

The firm has also recently filed a patent describing improved Face ID biometrics for masked users.

Apple has continued working on fingerprint biometrics in the last few months, integrating the technology in the iMac keyboard in April, and filing a new patent showcasing next-generation biometric scanners for under-display Touch ID last February.

As part of the survey, SellCell collected responses from more than 3000 iPhone and iPad owners, aged 18 years or older, and based in the United States.

