Corsight reaches facial recognition value-added distribution deal for Asia

Corsight AI has signed up Netpoleon as a distribution partner for its facial recognition in Asia to increase the technology’s availability across the region.

Netpoleon is a value-added distributer of network and cybersecurity products based in Singapore, with a presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and India. The company is currently transitioning from a cybersecurity focus to providing both physical and logical security technologies, making the partnership to offer Corsight biometrics particularly strategically significant. Corsight facial recognition is Netpoleon’s first physical security solution.

The partnership is an opportunity to further accelerate Asia-Pacific biometrics market growth and reach local re-sellers, according to the announcement.

Corsight scored high marks for facial recognition accuracy with and without masks in the DHS S&T Biometric Technology Rally earlier this year, and the company says its technology can identify individuals on watchlists even in challenging conditions. Its portfolio includes real-time detection which Corsight says allow for ethical detection with reduced false positives, as well as forensic video analysis for law enforcement, transportation, government agencies, airports, retail outlets and banks.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Corsight AI and stepping into the world of physical security.” Francis Goh, CEO at Netpoleon, comments, “This shift is the next stage of our initiative to best serve customers across the Asia Pacific region, and align our offerings with the varying technological demands. Corsight’s technology has been established as both innovative and disruptive, with promising opportunities to create a safer society. We look forward to working closely with the Corsight team and delivering their products to our network of re-sellers.”

“Alongside their IT expertise, Netpoleon offers supportive consultation both pre- and post-sales to ensure their customers are getting the most out of their investments,” states Corsight AI CEO Rob Watts. “We are confident that Netpoleon is the best option for taking Corsight solutions to market in this region, and they will prioritise supporting customers as they learn how to safely and efficiently leverage this sophisticated technology.”

Corsight launched a new partner program in April to support effective implementations of its facial recognition.

Asia | biometric identification | biometrics | Corsight | distribution | facial recognition | Netpoleon