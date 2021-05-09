EAB Seminar – An Overview of Touchless 2D Fingerprint Recognition

european-association-for-biometrics

An Overview of Touchless 2D Fingerprint Recognition
EAB Online Seminar
May 18, 2021 – 12:30 pm CEST

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a lunch seminar that will summarize the state-of-the-art in the field of touchless 2D fingerprint recognition at each stage of the recognition process.

The presentation will be lead by Mr. Jannis Priesnitz, from da/sec at the ATHENE – National Research Center for Applied Cybersecurity. His current research focuses on touchless fingerprint recognition on mobile and embedded devices.

Attendance is free of charge but registration is required. Registered participants will receive dial-in credentials in the morning of the event.

