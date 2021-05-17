EAB sets June 6 deadline for Max Snijder biometrics awards applications

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) has pushed back the deadline for the ‘15th European Biometrics Max Snijder, Research, and Industry Awards’ to June 6, 2021, giving applicants extra time to submit their research papers and supporting information.

The award is open to biometrics experts who are enrolled as academic researchers in the last or next-to-last year of a Ph.D. program, or academic researchers who have ​obtained a Ph.D. with a focus on biometrics, from a European academic institution within two years of the deadline.

The winners of the EAB Max Snijder Award 2021, the EAB Biometric Research Award 2021, and the EAB Biometric Industry Award 2021 will each receive a commemorative certificate and a €1,000 (roughly US$1,215), with an additional cash prize awarded for the best presentation. Applications, details and forms can be found at the EAB website.

The 2021 awards are sponsored by Idemia and Thales, and judged by an international panel of respected experts in the field.

The awards are named for EAB Co-founder and biometrics pioneer Max Snijder, who passed away in 2018.

The EAB is holding an online event to review the state of the art of touchless 2D fingerprint recognition on May 18, 2021.

