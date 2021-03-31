European Biometrics Max Snijder, Research, and Industry Awards 2021

european-association-for-biometrics

European Biometrics Max Snijder, Research, and Industry Awards 2021 
Fraunhofer IGD, Fraunhoferstraße 5, 64283 Darmstadt, Germany and Virtual Conference
September 15, 2021 (16:30-21:30)

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) will be hosting its fifteen European Biometric Max Snijder, Research, and Industry Awards.

These prestigious awards are granted annually to individuals who have been judged by a panel of internationally respected experts to be making a significant contribution to the field of biometrics research in Europe.

Patrizio Campisi of Roma Tre Unviversity in Italy will be leading the opening remarks.

Attendance is free of charge. Registration is required.

IDEMIA is the gold sponsor of this event.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics