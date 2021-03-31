European Biometrics Max Snijder, Research, and Industry Awards 2021

Fraunhofer IGD, Fraunhoferstraße 5, 64283 Darmstadt, Germany and Virtual Conference

September 15, 2021 (16:30-21:30)

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) will be hosting its fifteen European Biometric Max Snijder, Research, and Industry Awards.

These prestigious awards are granted annually to individuals who have been judged by a panel of internationally respected experts to be making a significant contribution to the field of biometrics research in Europe.

Patrizio Campisi of Roma Tre Unviversity in Italy will be leading the opening remarks.

Attendance is free of charge. Registration is required.

IDEMIA is the gold sponsor of this event.

