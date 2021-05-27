FaceTec and Scytales combine mobile ID checks, biometrics and liveness

Scytáles and FaceTec have entered a partnership to collaborate on mobile biometric digital ID verification via facial authentication.

Under the new strategic collaboration, Scytáles’ ISO 18013-5-compliant mobile ID verification technology will be integrated within new applications featuring FaceTec’s face biometrics and anti-spoofing capabilities.

Scytáles verifies users’ identity through scanning their driving license, ID card, national ID, or vaccination certificate, then creating a digital copy of the document, which can be exhibited to prove their identity worldwide.

“The partnership between our two companies is really exciting since we combine the power of our ISO-technology with FaceTec’s world-class 3D face authentication solution,” commented Scytáles CEO Konstantin Papaxanthis.

FaceTec’s 3D AI solution, on the other hand, features liveness detection capabilities, and can reportedly identify individuals through a two-second, selfie authentication process.

The company’s face biometric technology captures up to 100 video frames and then matches the user’s 3D FaceMap to their photo ID or face image captured during the enrollment process.

“We are thrilled to partner with Scytáles, an internationally recognized leader in mobile ID verification,” commented Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec.

“Their stellar work in national IDs, travel documents and resident permits, healthcare cards, corporate cards, and smart and loyalty cards in government and enterprise, is an excellent fit for our advanced 3D AI face verification technology,” Tussy added. “We are looking forward to working with Scytáles on many important mobile ID projects in the years to come.”

FaceTec has expanded its team substantially in the first half of 2021. In March, the company named Jay Meier as its senior vice president of North American Operations, and earlier this month appointed Dean Mericka as senior vice president of growth and alliances.

Also this month, the firm entered a collaboration with Onfido to extend biometrics further into the identity lifecycle.

Article Topics

authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | FaceTec | fraud prevention | identity verification | Scytáles | spoof detection