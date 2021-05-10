Infobric adds biometric services for construction sector with MSite acquisition

Biometric workforce management provider MSite has been acquired by Sweden-based Infobric Group, a leading digital services provider for the construction sector.

MSite’s biometrics and other workforce management technologies will be merged with Infobric, and new products and capabilities are expected to be launched in the next 12 months as the companies are combined.

The merged entity’s offices will be spread across Sweden, Norway, Finland and the UK, and it be able to significantly diversify the range of solutions on offer, according to the announcement.

The collaboration comes as the construction sector increasingly looks to innovative solutions like biometrics to drive safety and productivity, as suggested in a Causeway blog post providing seven reasons why construction sites should introduce biometric workforce management.

“MSite has trailblazed digital workforce management in the UK Construction space for 20 years, but our ambitions have always been to be a global company. By joining the Infobric family we have that opportunity to expand our reach whilst continuing to be at the forefront of the digital revolution underway in construction. I am incredibly proud and excited to take our team and MSite to the next stage of our journey,” says Neil Norman, CEO at MSite.

Following the successful deployment of Human Recognition Systems’ award-winning MSite solution in 2012 at London’s Olympic park, MSite also delivered the biometric access control solution at the Olympic Park and Athletes Village Legacy Projects in 2013. MSite’s workforce app was later introduced by HRS last summer, enabling entry control verified with biometrics on via construction workers’ phone. The company has also established strong relationships with established market players such as Balfour Beatty, Morgan Sindall, Vinci and Bam.

Infobric’s services are currently used by more than 300,000 users on over 16,000 construction projects. The company aims to work towards sustainable community building through their partners and competitors, and offers a range of digital services built around efficiency.

“We have followed MSite for a long time and are incredibly happy that they are now joining Infobric Group. MSite has made a similar journey in the UK as we have done in the Nordics and has built an impressive customer base with large, international customers in the construction industry. Our combined service offerings make it possible to deliver even more value for our customers while at the same time positioning us more clearly as an international digitalization partner,” says Dan Friberg, president and CEO at Infobric Group.

MSite is currently working on a digital identity passport solution for workers, yet to be released.

