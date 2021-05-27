Integrated Biometrics adds tough, anti-microbial coating to fingerprint scanners

A deal has been reached for the entire fingerprint scanner line of Integrated Biometrics to be surface coated with RepelFlex MBED, an anti-microbial, anti-scratch and anti-stain solution from NBD Nanotechnologies.

The integration will enable Integrated Biometrics’ scanners to deliver a high level of biometric performance for longer because the scanners surfaces are made tougher and more difficult to scratch or stain, thereby increasing their longevity while maintaining print quality even when conditions do not allow for the surfaces to be regularly cleaned, according to the company announcement. IB says this makes RepelFlex effective for devices working in harsh conditions and with high throughput.

The RepelFlex MBED ultra-thin and transparent coating significantly reduces microbial growth, rendering contact surfaces safer to touch and easier to sanitize with almost every available surface cleaner or disinfectant, the companies say.

“Continuous improvement is part of our design process. We are always innovating to provide greater functionality, dependability, and convenience while protecting the health of the individuals with which our sensors interact. NBD Nano has delivered on all counts with this cutting-edge technology,” Integrated Biometrics President for Korea and Vice President for Research and Development Doug Loy said.

Deckard Sorensen, CEO of NBD Nanotechnologies, said: “Building a multifunctional surface that meets tough customer demands requires taking an innovative approach, which is the reason customers continue to depend on NBD Nano for product innovation and speed to market.”

According to Integrated Biometrics, its fingerprint scanners are made to be rugged, portable, efficient, and convenient to maintain irrespective of where they are used. Some of its customers include law enforcement agencies, homeland security, governments, elections officials, social services, humanitarian organizations, and others.

