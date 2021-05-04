New Zealand to set up standards for digital IDs, Australia shuffles agency

New Zealand is preparing national legislation that would bring coherence to national efforts at creating digital identification that is recognized among kiwis, Australians and other overseas partners.

David Clark, minister of digital economy and communications, said in a speech this week that businesses have asked for standards that would make interoperability, innovation and collaboration on digital IDs possible.

Clark said the government is creating a digital ID trust framework to accelerate systems development. Proposed legislation that includes the rights and responsibilities of all stakeholders will be sent to Parliament.

In Australia, Employment Minister Stuart Robert has said the country’s digital ID program is a high priority for all government agencies, announcing that its Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is relocating from Services Australia to the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Robert, who remains head of the DTA in his new cabinet role, announced that the government will set up three cyber hubs to allow large agencies to provide cybersecurity services for small agencies. Eftpos, the electronic funds transfer point of sale vendor, has applied for its digital ID service to be accredited, Robert told InnovationAus, making it the first business to apply to be part of the framework.

In preparation for similar involvement, in New Zealand, Clark’s proposal will spell out how information is handled by public and private participants in New Zealand’s framework project.

A successful digital ID program, he said, would foster trust in online transactions which is expected to increase the number of transactions, adding to the growth of the national economy.

It would also grease the economy’s gears, Clark said. The IDs will enable people to start new jobs without having to show physical documents. Getting rid of that and other paper shuffles will increase productivity in businesses, too.

