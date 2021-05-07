Thales biometrics sales dinged by pandemic, Ping up, Ipsidy uncertain

ImageWare creates advisory board

Thales’ revenues remained steady in its fiscal 2020 year despite the global pandemic on its biometrics and civil aeronautics businesses, with earnings rising slightly from €3.9 billion (US$4.74 billion) to €3.92 billion ($4.77 billion).

On an organic basis, sales increased 1.9 percent, though its digital identity and security and aviation divisions continue to be affected by slowdowns attributable to COVID-19, according to the company announcement.

Thales has also confirmed its 2021 guidance, which forecast sales of between €17.1 billion ($20.8 billion) and €17.9 billion ($21.8 billion).

Thales VP of Identity and Verification Steve Purdy recently explained the North American status and potential of mobile driver’s licenses in a guest post for Biometric Update.

Ping revenues up

Ping Identity revenues increased by 12 percent on a year-over-year basis to $68.9 million in its first quarter of fiscal 2021, with 93 percent coming from subscriptions for its biometrics and enterprise digital ID technologies.

Significant increases in annual recurring revenue, operating cash flow and dollar-based net retention rate also signal good fiscal health for Ping, and CEO Andre Durand expressed increasing confidence in its 2021 performance.

Highlights during the quarter included the launch of a new selfie biometric cloud service for enterprises.

During the second quarter of 2021, the company is expecting total revenue of between $65 million and $67 million. For the full year, Ping forecasts revenues between $264 million and $272 million, with unlevered free cash flow of between $11 million and $15 million.

Ipsidy results mixed, uncertainty remains ahead

Ipsidy earned $0.6 million with its Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform featuring biometric identity verification in its Q1 2021, compared to $0.8 million in the same period a year earlier. Net loss, however, shrank from $3.8 million in the first quarter last year to a loss of only $2.5 million.

On a basic and fully diluted net loss per share basis, the company made $0.00, compared to a loss of $0.01 in Q1 2020.

Ipsidy’s selfie biometrics were selected for integration by U.S. payment processor On the Fly POS in a recent company highlight.

Some uncertainty remains in Ipsidy’s new future due to the pandemic, according to the announcement.

ImageWare appoints three to strategic advisory board

ImageWare has appointed three new members to its strategic advisory board.

Neil Bohm, CTO of Gentex, 22nd Century Technologies VP of Public Safety and Biometrics William “Bill” Casey, and ForcePoint GM of User and Data Protection Ravi Srinivasan are the first three members appointed to the newly-created board.

“With the creation of our new Advisory Board, we’ll be leveraging the shared wisdom of several subject matter experts whose knowledge, relationships and input should provide additional strategic direction for many of our go-forward initiatives,” states Company Chair, President, and CEO Kristin Taylor. “Our plan with this board is to bring on executives and senior leaders within hyper-specific areas to learn from their domain expertise; our first members represent a great initial group.”

Taylor cites Boehm’s experience with emerging technologies and the automotive sector, Srinivasan’s enterprise security expertise, and Casey’s contacts within and insights into law enforcement and government agencies.

