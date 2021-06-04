Emerging approaches to the regulation of biometrics: The EU, the US and the challenge to the UK

Online

June 10, 2021 – 1:30 – 2:30pm BST

The Ada Lovelace Institute is hosting a virtual event to explore what can be learned from international developments in the governance and regulation of biometric technologies.

This event will look at what these developments can tell us about the future governance of biometric technologies in the US, Europe and elsewhere – and what UK politicians and regulators could learn from others’ attempts to regulate this diverse and complex set of technologies.

Chair:

– Imogen Parker

Speakers:

– Amba Kak – Director of Global Policy and Programmes, AI Now Institute

– Brenda Leong – Senior Counsel and Director of AI and Ethics, Future of Privacy Forum

– Professor Fraser Sampson – UK Commissioner for the Retention and Use of Biometric Material and UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner

This event will be hosted on Zoom and you can register here.

