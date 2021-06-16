Phonexia launches biometric audio investigation solution for law enforcement

Performing efficient audio data analysis

Phonexia has released a new biometric audio investigation solution designed to make law enforcement analysis more efficient.

Dubbed Orbis, the on-premise tool is reportedly capable of analyzing a vast amount of audio data in a short time using a combination of voice recognition and speech analytics technologies.

The biometric platform then displays the findings in a user-friendly graphical interface, providing investigators with the key information they need to work on specific cases.

“Every single part of the Phonexia Orbis user interface has been designed with an investigator in mind,” explained Tomáš Bia, Orbis product manager at Phonexia.

“They are now able to uncover and connect important insights from audio with just a few clicks, manage their notes and findings in one place, run further analyses, and visualize and share the results effortlessly.”

In addition, Orbis features many case management capabilities, including automatic speaker filtering, the instant generation of reports, automatic skipping of audio parts that do not contain speech, and network map visualization.

Moving forward, Phonexia said it will work to update Orbis to support other technologies developed by the company, including language identification, gender recognition, and speech transcription.

Orbis is already available in Demo format on Phonexia’s website.

The release of the new platform comes at a time of expansion for the firm, which in March started looking for a new Head of Product Line, and in the same month hired voice biometrics expert Niko Brummer.

biometrics | forensics | Phonexia | police | speaker recognition | voice biometrics | voice recognition