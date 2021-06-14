Smart Eye, CyberArk, LogMeIn announce new marketplace partnerships

Several identity management and cybersecurity companies have closed new partnerships, including Smart Eye Technology partnering with Samsung to bring its biometric-based secure file sharing platform to the AppStack Marketplace, and CyberArk making more of its solutions available on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace (AWS) Marketplace. Also, Sherweb has entered a collaboration with LogMeIn to offer LastPass to its partners.

Smart Eye Technology partners with Samsung

As part of the new collaboration, Smart Eye’s secure file sharing platform will become available on the AppStack Marketplace, a platform curating and bundling apps for small businesses.

The Smart Eye Technology platform uses biometrically authenticated e-signatures to help companies protect the privacy and security of confidential business information, as well as executing contracts directly on the app.

The file-sharing solution is available for both desktop and mobile devices and enables users to upload, share, receive, review, and e-sign files.

To access and edit files, users will have to utilize a continuous facial recognition feature, designed to detect and block unauthorized ‘shoulder surfers.’

Smart Eye e-signatures are powered by Adobe Sign.

CyberArk adds new digital identity solutions to AWS Marketplace

The tools now available on the AWS are CyberArk Cloud Entitlements Manager, CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager, and CyberArk Workforce Identity.

According to CyberArk, the move fits into the company’s plans to support security for workload migration to the cloud.

“Embracing cloud, remote work, and other digital transformation initiatives cannot be a tradeoff with security,” explained Clarence Hinton, chief strategy officer, CyberArk.

The executive also clarified how there are clear use cases here that organizations need to address, using tools that allow them to securely meet their business objectives. CyberArk’s NGA platform supports FIDO2 passwordless authentication with biometrics.

“With expanded access to CyberArk Identity Security solutions, AWS customers can move forward with confidence, reducing excessive permissions and containing threats before they negatively impact the business,” Hinton concluded.

SmartEye was acquired by Idpative in a deal reached just over a year ago.

Sherweb joins forces with LogMeIn

The partnership will see Sherweb offer its partners LogMeIn’s password manager solution LastPass.

The solution offers a number of single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) options, including biometrics, to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with visibility and control over every access point of their clients’ businesses.

“When 80 percent of breaches involve weak or stolen passwords and 28 percent involve small businesses, it’s imperative for businesses of all sizes to take control of employee password security,” said Harvey Grasty, VP of Business Development at LogMeIn.

According to the VP, the new partnership will now enable MSPs to minimize their customers’ risk of a successful data breach and strengthen their overall security posture using an industry-leading password manager.

“Sherweb partners can now deploy the LastPass solution across their clients’ companies and manage and deploy them within one-pane-of-glass,” Grasty added.

Article Topics

access management | biometrics | CyberArk | digital identity | facial recognition | identity management | LastPass | multi-factor authentication | Smart Eye Technology