Telpo launches multi-functional biometric time and access control device

Devices used for time and attendance tracking and access control reflect the company’s image, Telpo says in its announcement of its biometric B10 Time Attendance Machine. The B10 is therefore designed for convenient operation, providing employees and visitors with a new access control experience through multi-functional identification methods, according to the announcement.

Telpo’s B10 runs on a dual-core Cortex-A7 1.5GHz processor, 1.5 tops NPU, RV1109 chip and Linux OS for fast operational efficiency and broad compatibility. It features 2.8-inch LCD screen, which displays the user’s personal attendance status, along with facial recognition and biometric liveness detection with an advanced algorithm, dual-lens camera and IT light supplement. The facial recognition has 99.5 percent accuracy within 1 second, the company says, and the B10 also provides the option of a capacitive or optical fingerprint biometric scanner for 1:N identification of up to 1,000 people.

If an unauthorized person attempts to disassemble the device, its tamper-proof function activates an alarm and information protection measures.

Users can also interact with the B10 through QR-code scanning, NFC and HID card reading, and a voice intercom. It integrates with door locks, doorbells and alarms, and Telpo recommends its new B10 Time Attendance Machine for offices, conferences, retail stores, financial institutions, healthcare facilities and schools.

Like all Telpo devices, the B10 also runs on the Telpo Cloud Platform for fast deployment.

Telpo is also focussing on biometric access control as a key market for its F10 terminal with a 10-inch screen, which was launched as part of a series of new products in late-2020 to address demand.

Article Topics

access control | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | facial recognition | Telpo | time and attendance | workforce management