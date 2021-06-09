VoiceTech Summit Asia

Online

June 24 – 25, 2021

Voice Tech Summit Asia is the first-ever two days AI-focus virtual conference and exhibition designed to host 2500+ industry executives, developers, engineers and adopters of Speech AI or voice technology.

The summit will reflect the latest tendencies and recent application changes in the AI Voice Recognition space in the APAC market. Discover AI VoiceTech application in all industry sectors, from BFSI, hospitality, retail, healthcare and much more.

Join your peers to learn, share, and learn the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of speech technology, artificial intelligence and customer interactions.

Article Topics

AI | APAC | biometrics | conferences | speech recognition | voice biometrics | webinar