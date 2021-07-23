Feitian biometric security key approved by NIST for sensitive data protection

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has validated Feitian’s Biometric FIDO Key Module to the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 level 2 standard, and is the first biometric security key module to achieve the approval, according to the company.

The certificate is jointly issued with the Canadian Center for Cyber Security, and gives Feitian access to the American and Canadian government markets to bid for projects involving ‘sensitive’ and ‘protected’ information, respectively. FIPS 140-2 specifies cryptographic security requirements for protecting data, including voice systems.

The Biometric FIDO Key module includes technology from Fingerprint Cards, supports U2F and WebAuthn/FIDO2 protocols, and passed the FIDO Alliance’s Biometric Component Certification program just months ago. The two security certificates demonstrate the company’s capability to provide superior security for authentication, Feitian says.

The biometric module is already implemented in Feitian’s biometric security key series.

Feitian recently formed a partnership with Secret Double Octopus to support enterprise authentication with biometrics instead of passwords.

