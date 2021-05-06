Secret Double Octopus and Feitian announce biometric partnership to eliminate passwords

Passwordless solutions provider Secret Double Octopus has partnered with Feitian to integrate enterprise authentication with hardware security keys and biometrics to eliminate the use of traditional passwords.

As part of the new collaboration, Secret Double Octopus passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) software will be embedded into Feitian biometric security hardware keys to provide an entirely passwordless login experience across all business assets.

Through the initiative, the companies will try to address the growing needs of enterprises for passwordless authentication, also prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing mass shift to remote work.

“The demand for better authentication solutions for employees, particularly passwordless authentication, is greater than ever,” said Secret Double Octopus Co-founder and CEO Raz Rafaeli.

The Octopus Passwordless Enterprise platform is designed to answer these needs and can be deployed to solve any authentication use-case, from the workstation and on-prem applications to cloud services.

The new partnership with Feitian will now allow Secret Double Octopus to expand its international reach further, and follows one with Identity and Access Management firm Hub City Media last month.

“With this exciting partnership, we give our global corporate clientele an even wider selection of authentication options to complement our Passwordless Enterprise platform,” Rafaeli added.

The views are also shared by Gautam Vij, Chief Revenue Officer of Feitian.

“Feitian is excited to partner with Secret Double Octopus to offer expanded options when it comes to passwordless authentication,” Vij said. “We understand the importance of the Octopus Passwordless Enterprise technology and the enhanced value of integrating our biometric security keys.”

Beyond its FIDO2-certified security keys, Feitian also manufactures and distributes a variety of other, enterprise-grade biometric hardware, including fingerprint readers, smart cards, and other security and authentication solutions. The company has recently added Digi-Key Electronics as a distributor of its fingerprint biometric hardware security keys and partnered with UK AV and IT solutions distributor Northamber.

